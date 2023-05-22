The Best New Additions to Real Housewives Casts

Being a Real Housewife is tough work and not everyone is up for the job. Throughout the years, new cast members have been introduced to fans but only some have managed to cement their place within the franchise.

So, which new housewife stands out among the pack? Keep reading to find out our number one pick for the best new addition to a Real Housewives cast. But before we reveal our top pick, here are a few honorable mentions.

Honorable Mention: Marlo Hampton

Fans first met Marlo when she was cast as a “friend of” Nene Leakes on Season 4 of Real Housewives of Atlanta. The actress, known for her fun fashion sense and quote-worthy one-liners, quickly grabbed the attention of fans and she became a staple on the show despite not being a full-time housewife.

For the last decade, fans have advocated for Marlo to become a full-time cast member. In 2022, they got their wish when the “Games People Play” actress was promoted from “friend of” to housewife for Season 14 of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Marlo spoke about becoming a full-time housewife in a May 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly. She told the outlet she was “thankful” for the opportunity and promised fans they would get to see see more sides of her as a housewife.

“They’re going to be excited to finally get to see everything,” she said, referring to Real Housewives of Atlanta fans. “You get me being a full-time muntie, you see me as a sister, as a daughter, as a friend. You just get all of Marlo. I mean, is that not something amazing?”

Honorable Mention: Nicole Martin

Beauty and Brains! Dr. Nicole Martin was one of three new cast members on Season 4 of Real Housewives of Miami and she certainly made her mark.

The Bravo star earned the respect of fans after she wasn’t afraid to go against some of the OG Miami stars. In season five, Nicole got her revenge on Larsa Pippin, who had claimed Nicole had slept with “the whole hospital,” in other words, suggesting Nicole had hooked up with her co-workers. Nicole denied the claim and sent Larsa a shady gift letting the OG star know she was disinvited from her engagement party.

The anesthesiologist sent Larsa a mirror alongside a message that read, “Mirror mirror on the wall, who is the fakest one of all.”

Nicole uninviting Larsa from her engagement party via a poem written on a mirror and delivered to her front door while Guerdy is also there… Miami is working overtime this season and we are so lucky pic.twitter.com/WHXDD8lVnr — bravo by betches (@bravobybetches) January 19, 2023

Fans on Twitter praised Nicole for standing up for herself and adding some humor to the show.

“@DrNicoleMartin has always been the moment. Glad she’s finally getting her flowers,” one Twitter user wrote.

“@DrNicoleMartin making us Miami girls proud,” a second user chimed in.

Best New Addition: Danielle Cabral

When Danielle Cabral joined the cast of Real Housewives of New Jersey for season 13, she came ready to bring the drama! The 37-year-old hooked fans right away with her fiery personality and family drama.

Danielle kept fans entertained and laughing in her first season as a housewife. She also hasn’t been afraid to stir up drama, from her feuds with Rachel Fuda and Margaret Josephs to approaching Melissa Gorga about cheating rumors in her marriage with Joe Gorga. And who could forget when she called Rachel Fuda “a rat” at Melissa’s Envy pop-up event.

Fans raved over Danielle in an April Reddit thread, calling the Staten Island native a “breathe of fresh air.”

“I like her she’s fun and a firecracker,” one Reddit user wrote.

“I also love Danielle,” another user echoed. “She’s definitely a bit different but in a good way and I think they’re jealous of her.”

Danielle spoke about entering the Bravo universe in an April 2023 interview with Today. The clothing store owner revealed she hates the divide between the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast and said she wants to bring the fun back to the show.

“I hate the team thing,” she told the outlet, referring to the rift between Teresa Giudice and Joe and Melissa Gorga. “I never wanted to be a part of it.”

“Let’s have fun,” she added. “We fell in love with Jersey because the girls were fun in Season 1. They were out with their bubbies and we love them for it, That’s what I hope to bring back to the show.”

TELL US-WHO DO YOU THINK IS THE BEST NEW ADDITION TO THE REAL HOUSEWIVES FRANCHISE?