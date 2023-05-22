Big Brother Season 25 Gets Late Premiere Date

Big Brother is a reality TV staple. Really just a TV staple in general. With a concept so beautifully simple, it’s been expanded upon so many times one might say every reality show borrows something from Big Brother.

Indeed, it feels like the quintessential reality competition show, and this train shows no signs of stopping. The Big Brother 24 finale was one of the most moving episodes of the show viewers had ever seen.

With a successful season 24, fans wanted more. Reports of the season’s contestants continued well after the finale, such as the relationship between season 24 competitors Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin.

Big Brother 25 is already testing fans’ patience

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a little longer to get their next fix of the competition show. CBS has announced that Big Brother 25 won’t premiere until Wednesday, August 2. Fans of the show know that the show usually airs in the summer season, starting in either June or July. While CBS didn’t state a reason for the move, the writers’ strike is a likely culprit.

During the 2007-2008 writers’ strike, all TV suffered, even reality TV, in part due to oversaturation. Many might recall the ill-fated winter season, Big Brother 9, which saw a significant decline in ratings from past seasons in its February-April run.

On the other hand, filling the fall timeslot this way isn’t a terrible idea, considering Big Brother was the most-watched reality series on streaming last summer. The show will keep the three-times-a-week format, airing Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, premiering with a 90-minute episode. Survivor and The Amazing Race will also expand to 90 minutes on Wednesday nights.

