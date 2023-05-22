Caroline Manzo Snubbed by Barbara Walters Backstage at The View While on Real Housewives of New Jersey

Caroline Manzo is recapping her time on The View. She felt slighted by The Barbara Walters before the show, and I guess never had a chance to discuss it with Barbara. She’s just been keeping this story to herself through all these years of Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Caroline told the Virtual Reali-Tea Podcast, “Barbara Walters was there at the time, and she walks into the green room next door to mine to say hello to a guest and ‘Thank you for coming on the show,’ and I’m like, ‘Barbara’s coming in! Here comes Barbara!’” Barbara did not come in to meet and greet and Caroline didn’t think that much of it at the time. But once she found out who the other guest was, her feelings changed.

Could it be a misunderstanding?

Likely. The other guest on the show turned out to be the writer of “a book on being a professional mistress.” Oh, the shade! But maybe it wasn’t about Caroline at all. Maybe Barbara felt a personal connection with the mistress. She did have an affair with Senator Edward Brook for two years, and wrote about it in her own book. That means The Barbs was the mistress back in the 1970s. Barbara was a multi-faceted person, don’t you know?

Caroline said about Barbara, “You can’t be bothered, but look who you’re saying hello to, and you’re not coming to say hello to me next door? And I was offended by that.” Of course, you were; you made it about you. But truth be told, she probably thought nothing negative about your reality TV presence or when you defended your son’s stripper car wash idea. Barbara came from a different time and her stoic presence made it so she wasn’t easily read. It was more like a testament to how tough she was.

Caroline might have had her last splash with Real Housewives so check her out online. See what some of her early Real Housewives of New Jersey castmates are doing on Tuesday nights on Bravo.

TELL US – SHOULD CAROLINE FEEL SLIGHTED? DO YOU THINK BARBARA VISITED THE AUTHOR BECAUSE OF HER MISTRESS STATUS? DO YOU SEE CAROLINE EVER RETURNING TO REAL HOUSEWIVES?