Caroline Manzo Says She Didn’t Call the Feds on Teresa Giudice but Knows Who Did

Caroline Manzo said she would never appear on Real Housewives again. But that doesn’t mean she won’t still talk about it. Caroline retired from the franchise after the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip fiasco involving Brandi Glanville.

But the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum wants to settle a score from the past. A rumor that has plagued her since she left the series. Teresa Giudice blames whomever she is currently mad at for her extended vacation in prison. Instead of taking accountability for her actions, the liability is on the person who dropped the dime. Caroline has been accused of dropping the dime in question. Now she’s saying she knows who the law-abiding citizen really is. Caroline appeared on an episode of Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast to explain.

Never rat on your friends, and always keep your mouth shut

Caroline is coming clean on the allegations she called the Feds on Tre back in 2013. But she just dangled a carrot. “I know who did,” Caroline admits. “PS, I was there,” she added. Well damn, who was it? Santa? The Hamburglar? Anyone who watched Season 1?

Ma’am, what is this? Why make a vague statement without follow-up? This is not helpful, this is annoying. Caroline’s daughter Lauren Manzo was also in attendance and interjected, “But we’ll never say who it was.” Well hooray for you. Now I’m doubly irritated.

Saint Caroline said she saw the writing on the wall, but “took the fall” because “I’m not [a rat].” And with that, Caroline and Lauren began looking at the sky for rogue helicopters following them around.

“It’s not even about being a rat. There’s this thing called collateral damage. So, when you say something, who’s going to hurt? Who is this going to hurt by saying this truth?” Would it hurt a member of Caroline’s family married to her brother?

“You can believe whatever you like about me. I know I never did — I could never do that. But if blaming me makes you feel better, OK, then your reality. It’s not going to change my day,” Caroline shared.

Caroline said pulling the martyr act was “hurtful” when she took responsibility for the call. “I’ve got my baby, I’ve got my children, we’re all healthy. I have a healthy marriage … I don’t give a f–k what you think about me because the fact remains the same.”

Welp, Caroline told us a whole lot of nothing. At least we know she didn’t snitch on Teresa and Joe Giudice? If she has a case of non-snitcher’s remorse, she could very well have another opportunity with Teresa and Luis Ruelas.

Real Housewives of New Jersey continues Tuesdays at 9/8c.

TELL US – WHY DO YOU THINK CAROLINE MADE A STATEMENT ABOUT NOTHING? WHO DO YOU THINK RATTED TERESA AND JOE OUT?