Luann de Lesseps Pitched RHONY: Legacy as an Ultimate Girls Trip

It’s really getting to the point where public interest in the seasoned gals of Real Housewives of New York could be waning. It’s fine if one of them pops up on Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, like the Ramona Singer and Teresa Giudice crossover that once was. But to carry another full season again? Been there, done that. It’s time to pass the torch to a fresh group.

Yet, Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen decided otherwise. Andy did not want to give up on the product of his creative genius it seems. And after months of supposed negotiations, there is a final decision about repackaging the RHONY group. How did it come to fruition? Perhaps we will thank him for it. Let’s see what comes of it all.

Andy reveals the RHONY ladies ‘signed on very quickly’

On a recent episode of Radio Andy, the executive producer revealed that Luann de Lesseps sold him the idea of the RHONY: Legacy group going on an Ultimate Girls Trip together.

“We announced RHONY: Legacy yesterday, which I’m so excited about,” Andy told his listeners. “The women really, there’s been so much written about the contract negotiations, the RHONY Group, as I say in my book “The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up,” I say the RHONY cast is the leakiest. We were negotiating with them to shoot RHONY: Legacy as kind of another version of them in the city and really what came out was, for better or for worse, I was talking to Luann during negotiations and she was like, ‘Can’t we go away on a trip together?'”

Andy suggested that the women didn’t want to commit to another full season. A week of filming a luxury vacation seemed more manageable. And more preferable in terms of perks. Dorinda Medley immediately gave the ok. Luann, of course, was on board.

“So, it seemed like what the women really wanted was not to do another, and I think Dorinda will back me up here, I don’t know that I talked to Dorinda about it personally, but I know that we then said, “Well, what if we do a girls’ trip?” They all, it was very quick. They all signed on very quickly, so this is also partially what they wanted from the Legacy experience, which I think is great,” Andy explained.

The show will stream on Peacock. Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Sonja Morgan, Kristen Taekman, Luann, Ramona, and Dorinda signed on for filming.

