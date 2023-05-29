Lisa Barlow Celebrates Son Jack’s High School Graduation

Cheers to the Barlow family for a milestone in their elder son’s life. Jack Barlow graduated high school, and Lisa Barlow is ever the doting mother. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star took to social media to praise her son’s accomplishments.

The family has been featured on the hit reality TV series since it first aired in 2020. The self-proclaimed Queen of Sundance notably never took calls from her family during the Salt Lake City film festival. She and her husband John Barlow have their VIDA Tequila company, as well as Blue Jay agave seltzers. The power couple also counts the LUXE marketing company as one of their successes.

Jack and little brother Henry Barlow are presented on camera as little mini-mes of their mother. Both are well-spoken, mature, and ambitious. With their parents’ help, they started a luxury male grooming brand known as Fresh Wolf. This ambitious venture was part of the Barlow’s storyline on the show and is a charitable foundation as well. A percentage of each purchase is donated to help foster children.

Lisa pays tribute to her ‘whole sunshine’

According to Lisa’s Instagram post, Jack graduated from Corner Canyon High School. The public school hails as the newest in the Canyons School District in Draper, Utah.

Jack was pictured with a group of friends from the class of 2023. Lisa captured the moment that he got his diploma. There is another photo of the entire Barlow family.

In a sweet tribute to her firstborn, Lisa shared the following message. “His major milestone is done. I’m so glad I was blessed to be your mom. You are everything beautiful in this world. You are the absolute best older brother: most thoughtful son and my whole sunshine. I’ve been in awe of you since the day you were mine. You are so confident in being you and this journey you are going on will for sure impact the lives of others. I love you beyond. You will always have my complete heart,” the RHOSLC star wrote.

Lisa did not specify Jack’s next step. Though during the latest season of the show, Jack butted heads with his parents over attending college.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City will air its fourth season in late 2023.

