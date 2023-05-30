Former Big Brother Winner Excluded From Season 25 CBS Promo

Did CBS shade Big Brother Season 21 winner Jackson Michie in their new Instagram promo? It sure looks like it.

Big Brother has been captivating audiences worldwide for the last 20-plus years. From explosive fights to savage blindsides, BB players know how to make excellent reality television. The show’s format is designed to physically, mentally, and socially challenge contestants. And if that isn’t enough, all houseguests are locked away from the outside world without access to anything or anyone except for each other.

One of the things that makes the show unique is how viewers can stream the house’s happenings 24/7 using CBS’ live feed option. It’s how viewers saw the mistreatment of Big Brother 24 winner Taylor Hale during her time on the show last summer. Although the audience loves the live feeds, the players, on the other hand, may feel a bit differently. Frequently, the stream captures a player saying or doing something others may find problematic or offensive. This happened to players Daniel Durston, Paloma Aguilar, and Kyle Capener. But, perhaps, one of the biggest downfalls of any BB player is that of Season 21 winner Jackson Michie.

CBS didn’t show Jackson in the promo

In preparation for the new season of Big Brother, CBS posted a hype trailer featuring season’s past winners on their Instagram. Starting 23 years ago, they began with Season 1 winner Eddie McGee and blasted through time until they reached Season 24.

Throughout the clip, CBS clearly showed the faces of every winner except for Jackson. When they flashed to Season 21’s crowing moment, they featured Michie being hidden by popping confetti instead of his reaction to winning half a million dollars.

While filming Season 21, Jackson was involved in several questionable and disturbing incidents. His co-star, Kemi Fakunle, primarily called him out online and in person for his racist, “disgusting,” and “threatening” behavior, ultimately leading CBS to have deeper conversations about representation in the game. At the same time, the show’s host, Julie Chen, also held his feet to the fire during the season’s finale.

Since winning Big Brother, Jackson has stayed out of the limelight. He hasn’t appeared in any new reality series, and rightfully so. Although he’s a winner, Jackson is regarded as one of the most hated players of all time, so seeing him return to an all-star season, or any season for that matter, will likely never happen.

Big Brother will return with Season 25 later this year on CBS.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT CBS NOT INCLUDING JACKSON IN THEIR PROMO? DO YOU THINK IT WAS INTENTIONAL?