Kourtney Kardashian Apparently Wants ‘Kravis Spinoff’ Without Sisters

Some bold Kravis claims ahead. Rumor has it, Kourtney Kardashian wants a spinoff san her sisters, and with Travis Barker in the mix. Not that shocking, since The Kardashians have been doing spinoffs for over 10 years.

The tea. One insider spilled to Radar Online, “She’s desperate to have a baby, but she’s also hugely cash-hungry and willing to use it as a way to make money.” Doesn’t she have enough cash already?

This same source said, “She’s rubbing her hands together, saying it’ll make great TV.” Allegedly, momager, Kris Jenner is rubbing her hands together too because she approves of the idea.

What’s worse is, supposedly, her sisters think “The Kardashians should be the priority” and “they feel betrayed Kourt would even consider going out on her own.” Wouldn’t that be some walking contradictions?

Let’s break it down

The spinoff idea could be real, and Kris could be supportive as a mom and manager. It’s not an unthinkable notion that people believe Kourt and Trav would make good TV. Show us some old school Blink 182!

Is she really desperate? She has three wonderful children now, and Travis has two wonderful children. They are practically the modern-day Partridge Family. Could Kourt be rubbing her hands together? Sure, she might be cold on a ski trip too.

But are the sisters sitting around, caught up in rivalry? Maybe, just maybe. But I really hope they aren’t trying to sway her one way or another, or prevent it. Do they need to be reminded about Kim and Kourtney Take Miami? Kourtney and Kim Take New York? Khloé and Kourtney Take the Hamptons? Let me go on – Khloé and Lamar, Life of Kylie, and Kirby Jenner (AKA Kendall Jenner).

Kourtney has already led the way in spinoffs, and lent the torch to Khloé + Lamar (and no sisters), Kylie Jenner (solo), and Kendall’s imaginary friend. This is not a new idea.

You can watch The Kardashians Season 3 on Hulu, with new episodes dropping Thursdays.

