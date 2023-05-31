Scott Disick ‘Feeling a Sense of Peace’ Following His 40th Birthday

It’s his 40th birthday! The unofficially knighted, certificate appointed Lord – Lord Scott Disick to be specific.

According to People, sources say Scott is in a good place, and looking forward to the coming years. Please make this true because people have heard about him being in a good place many times over. It’s been a long journey of him attempting to reinvent himself, but it hasn’t quite come together before.

Will the 40’s mellow him out? Scott is said to feel “peace” coming into the next decade. I’d wish peace for anyone, but Scott has not been a purveyor of peace in the past. He’s historically very energetic, excitable, and larger than life. Actually, many of his past issues stem around him wanting to live a big life and not chill out.

Scott is the father of three children though, and has always seemed very invested in them and their mother. Sources say, “He’s a very hands-on dad and that’s the biggest part of his life now.” That’s a positive!

His oldest son, Mason started his life on TV, and has never known a time when his parents weren’t on screen. As he embarks on being a teenager, things will definitely change in their lives. Sister, Penelope is not far behind at age 10, and younger brother, Reign at age eight.

Scott’s back

Scott has always seemed like he was a part of the Kardashian Krew. He has so much history with them; it actually makes sense that he would be back on their show, The Kardashians this season. He adds a lot of extra and charisma to the show – even when he won’t listen to reason – and it influences the dynamic.

The family all wished him well on Instagram on his birthday, and see him as a worthy part of their misfit, complicated family. As for Scott, he posted he is “living the 40-year-old dream” as he drives his boat in the great outdoors. Maybe he is finding some peace after all.

Watch The Kardashians Season 4 on Hulu – look for new episodes on Thursdays!

TELL US – IS SCOTT CHILLING OUT? WHAT WILL THE 40S BRING? ARE YOU WATCHING HIS RETURN THIS SEASON?