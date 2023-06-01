Captain Sandy Rift ‘Blown Out of Proportion,’ Says Captain Lee

Captain Sandy Yawn has always been a bit of a controversial figure on Below Deck, and all the more when it was announced she’d be replacing fan-favorite, Captain Lee Rosbach on the main series.

That fan frustration with Captain Sandy really came to a head when she fired Camille Lamb. Lee ended up calling out his fellow Captain over the event’s lack of procedure.

The two went back and forth for a bit as Sandy posted an ambiguous quote about the situation. Fans of the show might remember these events all too well, considering it was all anyone could talk about for a while. In an interview with Us Weekly, Captain Lee actually had the opportunity to speak out on the situation in hindsight.

Did Captain Lee screw the pooch? Or did we?

The interviewer, Christina Garibaldi, asked Captain Lee if he had spoken to Captain Sandy since they’d last seen each other. He answered, “No, we haven’t had the opportunity to have a conversation.” When asked if he’d like to speak to her, he said, “Really doesn’t make any difference to me one way or the other.” Seems like an answer very in-line with his no-nonsense personality.

Christina then asked Lee if he regretted how things transpired at all. “I think everybody made, you know, kind of a big deal about it … to me, it wasn’t that big a deal … I just thought she should’ve called me, and she didn’t, and I said what I thought, and to me that was it. There was nothing to get your knickers in a wad over.”

“Things were kind of blown out of proportion?” Christina asked. Lee agreed: “I thought so.” He reiterated that he didn’t disagree with Captain Sandy’s decision, just her methods. It’s almost funny how little he seems to care about all this considering how tightly audiences latched onto the story. Perhaps we should confront the way we view these stories.

