Has Kim Kardashian Got a Mystery New Boyfriend Called Fred?

It feels like the mid-2000s again with all these reports of Kim Kardashian’s dating life. Even people who aren’t fans of the Kardashians have been made aware (perhaps against their will) of everything Kim has been up to for the last couple of years.

Headline after headline came out over Kim’s split from Kanye West, and the situation was only exacerbated when Kim started her relationship with Pete Davidson. It feels like a strange dream now that it’s over. But based on their reuniting at the 2023 Met Gala, it seems the pair’s split was amicable.

Even still, there’s a bit of pain that goes into any breakup. In the trailer for The Kardashians Season 3, Kim spoke briefly about the recent split. A producer reminded her that she was “still in a relationship” at the end of Season 2. That was probably a bit rough to hear.

Is there a Fred coming to The Kardashians?

But now, it sounds like things are on the upswing for Kim’s romantic aspirations. In a new promo for the upcoming episode, Kim hinted at a new relationship with a man given the moniker “Fred.” It was Scott Disick who proposed the nickname after Kim told him, “My friends wanted me to meet someone.”

Scott asked, “Does he meet the standards?” and Kim readily said, “Oh, so meets the standards!” She was later caught texting the mystery man with a smile plastered to her face. Fans might recall a similar situation in the past when Kim would get giddy over texting Pete. Things might be really serious with this so-called Fred.

Speculation abounds as to who this man might be. Unfortunately, for now, we just have no way of knowing. But Kim teased Season 3 as the most emotionally frustrating season of The Kardashians yet, and this Fred just might have a hand in that superlative…

The Kardashians Season 3 continues every Thursday on Hulu.

