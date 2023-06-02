Big Brother Winner Xavier Prather Engaged to Kenzie Hansen

Big Brother alum, and winner, Xavier Prather is engaged! The attorney posted his proposal to Instagram, as did his fiancée, Kenzie Hansen.

The Michigan native, but Milwaukee transplant returned to law practice full-time after winning Season 23 of the long-running house series. But not before going on The Challenge in 2022. Did you know he also did a two-episode stint on soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful? Interesting, but not unheard of crossover.

Xavier works in employee benefit law, and is a part of the firm’s cybersecurity group in Wisconsin. He has described himself as “personable, confident, and fun-loving,” and showed that side of himself in May as he blindfolded girlfriend, Kenzie, and led her to a rooftop and petal proposal. It was a little basic, but nothing wrong with a good surprise and a lifetime commitment.

Someone was snapping pictures because the memory was immortalized for the two, as well as teasing that they joined their closest and dearest to celebrate afterwards. Yes, she said yes. And she gave us a ring shot for anyone who wants to know what her oval-shaped rock looks like.

Who is Kenzie Hansen? She’s definitely giving us Minka Kelly vibes, and a barrage of selfies (no kidding, it’s basically selfies), but not much is known beyond that. She doesn’t have much of an online persona beyond her Amazon storefront, and works a normal job in healthcare.

Happy times to the couple!

Big Brother Season 25 premieres August 2 on CBS so you won’t have to wait too much longer. See the promo here.

