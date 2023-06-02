Selling Sunset Star Jason Oppenheim Splits From Girlfriend Marie Lou Nurk

Another one bites the dust. Is Jason Oppenheim the Leonardo DiCaprio of Selling Sunset real estate, or what? You tell me.

Jason, real estate broker and boss of the Oppenheim Group recently split with girlfriend, Marie Lou Nurk. Marie who? His girlfriend of 10 months, and current flame during Season 6. The relationship appeared steady and amicable on the surface.

The past

She is part of a long list of Jason’s girlfriends. Thankfully though, she didn’t work for the firm like numerous other girls. Worth mentioning, is three of his past relationships are on Selling Sunset right now, still working for the firm.

His last notable relationship was with employee, Chrishell Stause, and they parted ways due to him not wanting to take next steps in their relationship. He later threw Chrishell an engagement party with her current partner, G Flip. He sure is happy for her, but is it a little much for an ex?

The present

Back to Marie Lou. The reason for the split? He posted via story it was attributed to the physical distance. Interesting though, as she conveyed via Instagram Q&A that they are handling the distance quite well. They also recently bought a condo and he admitted he thought they would live there for many years. But to the contrary, she indicated it always made sense for her to go back to France. Mixed messages.

Some people online are eyeing the 20+ year age difference. Some are pinpointing to the difference in their statures (hard to even type as a reason). But could it be the distance?

The future

Another reason might be that Jason has little incentive to change his lifestyle. He didn’t change for Chrishell, and maybe he isn’t willing to change yet. His business and life are in L.A. (as is), and maybe he’s not going to budge. Who knows.

Selling Sunset Season 6 is currently available on Netflix, and everyone is either committed, has a bun in the oven, or is directly involved in the drama. Season 7 is on the way!

