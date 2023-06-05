Bria Fleming Responds to Accusations She Met Boyfriend Simon Marco on Sugar Daddy Website

Is it Bria Fleming against the rest of the Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard cast? Or is her dog, Milo, the root of all her problems? Somehow, the fashion entrepreneur got on both Silas Cooper and Jasmine Cooper’s bad side.

On the latest episode, everything came up in conflict. Bria’s dog and the hygiene involved. Then there’s the issue of her German boyfriend Simon Marco staying for a full week. Hey, the man is flying in from Europe. Three days doesn’t even adjust for jet-lag. It’s harsh. And Bria is lashing out at the injustice of it all. It’s infecting all other conversations.

Bria “had a lifestyle” before she met Simon

On the latest episode, there seemed to be backlash against Bria via bashing her boyfriend and questioning the legitimacy of their relationship.

Andy Cohen had Bria at the Watch What Happens Live clubhouse to get her perspective on the shade thrown her way. Mainly by co-star Summer Marie Thomas.

In a series of quick-fire questions, Andy asked, “do you agree with Summer’s remark that you enjoy bragging about the things you have and that Simon is able to afford the lifestyle for you.”

Bria responded, “I don’t agree with that because I had a lifestyle before Simon came into my life.”

Indeed, Bria is highly successful in her own right. She is the founder of Bria Beauty Cosmetics, House of Louisa, and Bria Skin brands. But who flew in all the expensive gifts for the castmates? At least that money got Simon an extra four days in the house.

In a follow-up question, Andy asked her, “care to clear up Summer’s shady remark that you and Simon possibly met on Seeking Arrangements?”

“She’s projecting,” Bria coyly answered.

Well. at least the conflict is resolved for now. Let’s see if Simon can keep the peace for the duration of your stay.

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard continues Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

