Bethenny Frankel Shades Kim Kardashian’s ‘Impractical’ Skincare Line

If a celebrity has an established name in any major U.S. city, odds are, they will start their own beauty brand. It’s really kind of an epidemic. With Kim Kardashian’s entire image being beauty, it does seem more defensible, but only slightly.

With the newest season of The Kardashians up and running on Hulu, it made sense for Kim to release her latest skin care products now, under the name Skkn. Since Kim bullied her family into starting businesses, she had to have another one of her own to not appear a hypocrite.

But where there are celebrity beauty products, close behind will be Bethenny Frankel. The former Real Housewives of New York star has made it her mission to review celebrity products after launching her own skincare line. Her line is arguably the best of any skincare line that might’ve come from the reality TV world. She’ll tell you so herself.

Yes, Bethenny’s done well for herself trashing other celebrities online. But when it comes to product reviews, her takes always seem very reasonable and balanced. Here’s what she had to say about Skkn.

Bethenny gives an honest review of Kim’s “Skkn”

She held up the two products under review for the camera, a $75 eye cream, and a $55 exfoliator. “I know these two products very well, meaning, this category of skincare. Any line that makes it like you really need to do all of the steps is just doing a smash-and-grab job because your skin is different every day.”

She first remarked on the packaging for the eye cream. “It is bulbous, I don’t understand it because it doesn’t stack. I don’t have a circular house or circular medicine cabinet … It doesn’t even have a flat bottom. It’s effectively like an egg.” She called the design “impractical at best.”

As for the exfoliator, she called it “crazy” and “gigantic,” and not feasible for traveling. “It’s just not practical.” She also remarked on the strange way it opened down the middle and flicked around, comparing it to a Rubix cube and calling the clicking sound “satisfying.”

In reviewing the products for their intended use, she said the exfoliator had “a little bit of a fragrance, and … those micro white granules” which she’d seen before in other products. “I like that form of exfoliating. Is it worth the money they’re charging? Unlikely.

“And as far as the eye cream, luxurious product … melted butter consistency, but not like, ultra-rich.” She said she expected more richness from a Kardashian line of products. “It’s richer than I am maybe, but it’s not Kardashian rich.” As someone who’s been upfront about the Housewives’ pay scale, this all feels very honest from Bethenny.

She ultimately said the products were “good skin care” and “quality,” but impractical in the packaging and probably overpriced. But in the interest of fairness, she pointed out that most beauty is overpriced, and as far as she knew, at least the Skkn products were ecologically sound. After Kim’s run-in with PETA, that was almost surely a must.

The Kardashians Season 3 continues every Thursday on Hulu.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF BETHENNY’S REVIEW? ARE YOU GOING TO TRY OUT KIM’S PRODUCTS FOR YOURSELF? OR DO YOU TRUST BETHENNY’S WORDS?