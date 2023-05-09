Bethenny Frankel Trashes Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann After Taxes Scandal

Does being part of the Real Housewives franchise make one act dubiously with their money? Or is it that dubious nature that makes one a perfect candidate as a Real Housewife? This has been the question plaguing stars the franchise’s stars recently amidst various scandals.

The Housewife under scrutiny this time around is Kim Zolciak. Things have been a little hectic lately for Kim, to say the very least. More and more news is coming out that the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star isn’t quite as real as she purports to be, and Bethenny Frankel has been quick to point a judging finger.

Kim started making the headline rounds when it was discovered that she filed for divorce from her husband, former NFL player, Kroy Biermann. As far as reality news goes, this wasn’t too far off-center. But things really took a turn when outlets began reporting that Kim and Kroy owed over one million dollars in back taxes to the IRS.

Bethenny takes to TikTok to share her views

These events in Kim’s life have led to a strange back and forth, with Kroy shading Kim on Instagram, as well as counter-filing for divorce and demanding primary custody of their children. With all of this laundry being aired out in the open, it was just a matter of time for other stars to hop onto the drama. Bethenny Frankel made a TikTok openly criticizing the couple, asserting they’re past the right to privacy at this point.

Bethenny said, “He’s on a football salary, she’s on a Housewives salary, and they’re spending like the f–king plane’s going down. And the thing is, you can’t spend more than you make.” She further emphasized these points with the caption, “Pay your bills. Don’t front & stunt. All show & no go #payyourbills.” Bethenny, beyond serving looks, is dishing up some shade.

The former RHONY star went on to criticize their spending further, also criticizing the way the RHOA star publicized her life and relationship. In a faux imitation of the couple, she said, “‘We’re so perfect and we’re so in love, and we have all this money and we’re spending,’ and the diamonds and this and the filters and the kids and everything.” Granted, it is the nature of social media to present one’s best self, even if it’s a false self.

