Will Returnees Be Playing in Big Brother 25? Janelle Pierzina Teases ‘Fun Things Ahead’

Big Brother fans should brace themselves for the potential return of BB legends such as Janelle Pierzina, Kaysar Ridha, and BB24 winner Taylor Hale.

As most viewers know, Janelle and Kaysar were a dynamic duo on Season 6. They worked together in the same alliance, dominating the game with strategic moves and several competition wins. They reunited again for All Stars, where the other houseguests saw them as a target and joined forces to get them evicted.

Their final on-screen reunion was during Big Brother 22, another All Stars season, where they again were targeted because of their impressive BB resume. In addition to those three seasons, Pierzina, known as The Queen of Big Brother, played a fourth time in Big Brother 14.

Since wrapping up her time on the show, she’s been vocal about not returning for a fifth go around. However, could she have had a change of heart?

What’s coming to Big Brother 25?

Good morning. My BB bestie and a queen. ?You guys will be so excited! Fun things ahead for #BB25 @KaysarRidha @TheTayMack pic.twitter.com/ByQ40jgtSO — Janelle Pierzina (@JanellePierzina) June 6, 2023

In a new Twitter post, Janelle teased some big things ahead of Big Brother Season 25.

“Good morning. My BB bestie and a queen,” Janelle tweeted with a picture of her posing with Kaysar and Taylor. “You guys will be so excited! Fun things ahead for #BB25.”

Due to their extreme popularity on the show, fans will appreciate Janelle, Kaysar, and Taylor’s return to the show in any capacity. However, I wouldn’t get too excited about them fully joining the game. As we know, Big Brother is all about secrecy just as much as it’s about strategy, so Janelle’s post seems a little too obvious for it to be a proper announcement.

However, since the Big Brother fandom has showered them with love, any involvement they may have in the newest season will be a treat for viewers at home.

Big Brother returns in August on CBS.

TELL US – DO YOU WANT TO SEE JANELLE, KAYSAR, AND TAYLOR RETURN TO BIG BROTHER? WHAT TWISTS DO YOU HOPE TO SEE IN BB25?