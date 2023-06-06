Is Big Brother Winner Taylor Hale Returning to Reality TV in The Traitors or The Challenge?

TV watchers fell in love with Taylor Hale while on Big Brother Season 24. After watching her slay her enemies left and right and enduring many trials, when she defeated Monte Taylor in the season finale, it felt like a massive victory for those watching at home too.

As we know, Big Brother is a game all about strategic gameplay. Of course, physical competition wins matter too; however, in Taylor’s case, her social game led her straight to $750,000 (and snagged the title of Amerca’s Favorite Houseguest, too). She inspired many watchers and players and could’ve potentially changed the game’s trajectory forever.

Since leaving the house, I’m sure Taylor has had the best year of her life — tons of endorsements, beautiful sceneries, and the best food. I wouldn’t want to turn that down, either. But Taylor’s fans are begging for her reality tv return, and according to her, she might be ready for it.

Which show will Taylor appear on next?

In a heartbeat https://t.co/EyzNfh6DZn — Taylor Hale (@TheTayMack) June 6, 2023

Taylor got the Big Brother fandom very excited on Monday, June 5, when she tweeted she’d return to the game that made her a household name.

“Fine. I’ll play @CBSBigBrother again,” the tweet read. One user replied, “YASSSS! Ready to root for you all over again… and gather anybody that tries it!” In addition to Big Brother, fans have asked the 28-year-old if she would ever participate in Peacock’s BB-esque-themed show, The Traitors, to which she replied, “In a heartbeat.”

But if you want to see Taylor compete on a different type of competition show, like The Challenge, you’d better keep wishing. Even though the MTV original series has featured former Big Brother players over the last several seasons, Hale maintains that trying to run a final amongst Challenge legends is not her cup of tea.

I know my strengths and weaknesses- that show is not for me.



I’d do well in hall brawl, pole wrestle, and trivia, though. https://t.co/8bLiRHBqrt — Taylor Hale (@TheTayMack) June 6, 2023

“I know my strengths and weaknesses— that show is not for me,” she tweeted. However, she said that she’d do well in staple Challenge competitions such as “hall brawl, pole wrestle, and trivia.”

