Shannon Beador Explains How Photo With Ex-Husband David Beador Happened

Are we having secret meetings at The Quiet Woman? Can’t be since it is a see-and-be-seen place on Real Housewives of Orange County. Recently, Shannon Beador was doing an interview there, and she spotted someone she had known for well over 20 years. Who? David Beador.

If you saw the pic, they looked pretty cozy. Were they acting for the occasion? Or with recent information on a David and Leslie Beador split, could an ‘alternate universe scenario’ lead these two back together? Ha.

Shannon told Jeff

Shannon told Sirius XM’s Jeff Lewis Live that the pic was for their daughters’ sake. In fact, Shannon said, “I’m not leaving your side until we take a picture for the kids.” It’s no secret that Shannon and David had a very contentious relationship at the end, and their daughters were privy to that. And the aftermath wasn’t smooth either. It turns out, the kids “were so excited” with the photo that “Sophie FaceTimed … going, ‘Oh my God, is this for real?’”

When she asked where Leslie was, Shannon found out she was at home and David was out with a friend. Shannon asked, “You guys go out … to The Quiet Woman alone? He goes, ‘Sometimes.’ I said, ‘Okay.’”

F-it

Then, out of the blue David says, “You know what? F it. Post it. I need Instagram followers.” And Storms Beador “raced for the opportunity” saying, “And then this is the shit that happens to me. There’s a piece of fricking green in my teeth and I didn’t even eat anything green.”

Naturally, Jeff says, “So, are we friendly now with David Beador? And Shannon responds, “Time will tell.” Jeff adds, “Okay, but right now we’re kind of good?” Good job Jeff. And Shannon begins to tell the story of their departure. Somewhat awkward, but could there have been some level of, dare I say – Beador-type flirtation?

Shannon said, “When he was leaving, he came over and I go, ‘David, don’t be so awkward,’ and he leaned forward to give me a hug and I’m like, ‘No, I’m not asking for you to give me a hug. Just like take a breath and just relax,’ and he put his hand out to shake my hand, and I just kind of rolled my eyes. I’m like, ‘Have a good night.’ And after being prompted by Jeff’s cohost, she told us all “he looked pretty good.”

Watch Real Housewives of Orange County Wednesdays on Bravo at 8/7c.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF THIS ENCOUNTER? WHAT WAS YOUR IMPRESSION SOLELY BASED ON THE PHOTO? DID YOU NOTICE ANYTHING IN SHANNON’S TEETH BEFORE SHE SAID ANYTHING?