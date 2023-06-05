Shannon Beador Is All Smiles Reuniting With Ex-Husband David

Fans of Real Housewives of Orange County have watched Shannon Beador undergo a lot of emotional heartache. She grabbed her orange and spent her first years ruminating on “The Affair” that David Beador had while they were married. Shannon desperately gripped her bowl of nine lemons for strength and tried everything to save her marriage. She even faked her death for the sake of couples therapy.

Thankfully, Shannon saw the light and separated from David. Unfortunately, their split has been anything but amicable. David has only continued to prove that he’s the worst husband ever. The naked selfie he posted from the middle of the woods should’ve been the major red flag.

Shannon and David have, essentially, never been on good terms. One could argue they barely even liked each other when they were married. One thing that Bravo fans have learned in 2023 is that anything can happen. Apparently, that includes David and Shannon reuniting at the infamous RHOC hotspot The Quiet Woman.

Shannon Beador is making me feel like a wackadoodle

Shannon decided to kick off the first weekend of Pride Month by breaking the internet with a jumpscare. She posted a selfie on Instagram with David, both looking smiley and like the best of friends. Can we please recall the mudslinging these two have engaged in since their divorce? What is happening?

Shannon’s caption made the RHOC fandom lose their minds even more. “You never know who you are going to run into at @thequietwomancdm,” she wrote. I’m honestly shocked that after Shannon’s showdown with Kelly Dodd that she’s even allowed to dine at The Quiet Woman anymore. Thankfully, the restaurant must see her value.

As expected, Shannon’s comments were exploding with fans and friends in shock over the photo. Tamra Judge was apparently with Shannon that night but revealed she “left too soon” before seeing David. Tamra vs. David would be an even more of a wild showdown to try to picture. Vicki Gunvalson also commented in support. “Awe your girls will be happy,” the OG of the OC wrote.

Hilariously, Vicki and David’s three daughters did have quite a surprised reaction to their parents posting a selfie together. Sophie Beador commented, “Jump scare.” She’s one of us. The other two kids left comments of shock. Adeline Beador just wrote, “What” while Stella Beador asked, “Huh?” Truly, no three comments could better sum up the public’s feelings about their treacherous reunion.

Real Housewives of Orange County premieres June 7 at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT WAS YOUR REACTION TO SEEING SHANNON BEADOR AND DAVID BEADOR REUNITE AT THE QUIET WOMAN? WHAT DO YOU THINK THEY POSSIBLY SPOKE ABOUT DURING THEIR VISIT?