David Beador Files for Divorce from Lesley Beador

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Storms Beador joined the series amid a shaky relationship with then-husband David Beador. It wasn’t visible at first, but after a short while of being followed by cameras and the OC rumor mill, cracks in the marriage were visible.

David wound up being a cheater cheater pumpkin eater, but Shannon tried to make it work anyway. Much of their content was counseling and watching their kids navigate parents who put it all out there for television. Ultimately they divorced and David eventually remarried Lesley Cook Beador.

Co-parenting was a nightmare, as were the divorce details. To say David and Shannon didn’t get along is putting it mildly. It was brutal for Shannon and she fought hard to move on.

Recently, David and Shannon coincidentally reunited at a restaurant. And now David appears to be coincidentally getting divorced from Lesley. Radar has the scoop.

Don’t even think about it, Shannon

Fans of RHOC kind of gave Shan the side-eye when she posted a pic with David. He put her through so much and viewers still have PTSD from Shannon’s multiple breakdowns and battles with reality.

While David and Shannon had a spontaneous meet-up that turned out well, when she asked after his wife, David didn’t give up the goods. He told Shannon Lesley was “at home.” But new court documents show she also might be “packing.”

Lesley and David have also had a rocky road. David previously filed for divorce last September but withdrew the request after they reconciled. Now it looks like David is done for good.

At the end of May, David again pulled the plug on matrimony with Lesley. He cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of the divorce. Shannon is also allegedly single after her relationship with John Janssen ended in 2022.

At this time, the RHOC fandom is collectively shouting “NO!” In Shannon’s general direction.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED DAVID IS GETTING DIVORCED? WILL HE RECONCILE WITH LESLEY AGAIN?