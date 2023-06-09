The Bachelor Star DeAnna Pappas Settles Custody Battle

Life once looked like a dream for DeAnna Pappas. But now? Things probably seem a bit more nightmarish. DeAnna appeared as a contestant on The Bachelor Season 11, then became The Bachelorette for Season 4.

In 2011, Deanna got married to her partner Stephen Stagliano, the brother of contestant Michael Stagliano. The pair welcomed two children to the world, and it seemed like everything would be smooth sailing for them.

But, as Robert Frost once said, nothing gold can stay. After 11 years of marriage, the couple announced their separation. This is, unfortunately, par for the course for many reality TV couples. But more upsetting than the separation itself was the question of what might happen to the kids. Well, a custody battle brewed for a long time. But now, Radar has the details of the settlement.

What’s going on with DeAnna’s kids?

The couple settled the custody battle, but the settlement contains some strange stipulations. Strange in the sense that one would think these provisions wouldn’t even need mentioning. For example, not being drunk during their custody period. Or similarly, abstaining from narcotics and other dangerous drugs within 12 hours of custody periods.

As one provision of the settlement said: “[N]either party shall drink alcohol in excess of the legal limit during their custody periods, or have a child and/or children in their custody and control when being intoxicated. Neither party shall operate or attempt to operate a motor vehicle with the children in the car if they have consumed alcohol in excess of the legal limit.”

There was also an agreement made not to trash one another in front of the kids. This whole proceeding just has to make a person wonder, what was their parenting like before the separation?

