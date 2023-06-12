Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard Episode 6 Recap: Who Is To Blame?

The title of this episode … Naked Ambition. Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, what are you serving us now?

We left off with Jasmine Ellis Cooper struggling, and how sweet – her husband wipes the tears from her face. Hoping she figures out the changing dynamics of her relationships and ‘lives and lets be.’ However, friend reactions are mixed to her struggles.

Jason Lyke, voice of reason drops in, but the story goes on too long and loses attention spans like the moon mass did. It seems the watches were a hit, and supporting your friend is a miss.

Day 10!

Everyone is hurting, but Milo the dog is jazzed! We’re catching some calm, but Shanice Henderson rolls in and Milo is running all around. He feels the energy!

Who else keeps getting the spotlight – Simon Marco’s borrowed Corvette. And Shanice and Bria Fleming’s supposed OnlyFans. Oops, Bria says we can cut that from the episode, but that doesn’t sound like Bravo.

Again?

Holy s**t. We are calling another house meet? No one will speak directly to the dog owner over the dog accident. Somehow Preston Mitchum is getting some blame? And he’s not taking it.

The ladies take to an at-home spa day though. They all have great skin so whatever they are doing with the masks and the wine – it seems to be working.

We get more insight into Shanice’s past relationship. It’s intense, went viral online, and as a result, Shanice got death threats. But Jasmine says there is tension with Alex Tyree, and it needs to be addressed for the house’s sake. Apparently, girl is supposed to address her trauma with a man she hardly knows so no one else will feel awkward for the next five days.

The house divides. Boys night! Girls night! The girls are lit. And Silas Cooper is striking out. Strike one – he can’t understand what Simon is saying. Strike two – he doesn’t like Vacation Jasmine because she sleeps in and doesn’t make his breakfast like normal. Strike three – he tells Jason he’s nice, and nice guys finish last. Where is this coming from? The fact that Jason is emotionally mature and more focused on his child than chicks.

Out without his ring

Next thing we know, Silas’ double standard is showing. He’s accepting free drinks after saying Jasmine shouldn’t do it. And he’s out without his wedding ring. Flashing to the ladies on the ground, and being asked to get off the grass.

They all take it back to the house – and Milo is excited. Shanice ends up totally naked jumping from hot tub to pool. And Bria thinks it’s indecent in front of her man (even though this is par for the course for Bria and Shanice). The next day, she doesn’t remember much, but she remembers Shanice.

And rather than talk to Shanice, she talks to everyone about it. Her take is – no one wants to address it, but in reality they feel whatever way they do and aren’t validating her perspective. She’s venting hard and thinks everyone is “fake.”

Rosé day

Next day, everyone is prepping in their own way. If it’s not on the tennis courts, it’s buying 12 bottles of rosé for the pastel day on the lawn. But hold up, we’re caught up on the table at the door.

Silas is micromanaging the lifting of the table, and justifying it with his military experience. He’s basically saying, since subordinates get everything explained to them – Jason does too. The man is an airline steward. If anyone knows how to give lifesaving instructions, it’s probably him – and with a smile. Preston is over the doing of the most.

Silas goes upstairs to pout at his laptop, and now he’s blaming the situation on Jasmine by saying her staying out of it made him look like a dictator. This is not part of the training – could it be a good time for him to get “smoked” (military-style)? Her response, “Okay, now, that’s-that’s where it’s all in your head.” But he doesn’t listen. He carries his mood forward to tell her what outfit and shoes to wear. And later tells her those shoes just won’t do on the grass.

It’s too much. Bria is staying in her room, and won’t attend the soirée on the grass. Jordan Emanuel is just finding out the claim the men made to her. And Shanice comes out on the balcony with her boobs out (again). No one is laughing.

