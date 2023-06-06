Andy Cohen And Amir Lancaster Flirt Up A Storm On WWHL

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard star Amir Lancaster is emerging as the newest Bravolebrity hottie. The Texas native described himself as an up-and-coming real estate tycoon in his Bravo bio. The man meditates, for goodness sake. What a catch!

Amir is biracial and was raised by his Lebanese family. He views his stint on Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard as an opportunity to connect with his heritage as a Black man.

He immediately caught the eye of the ladies of the house. Except for newlywed Jasmine Ellis Cooper, who, us viewers have come to know, is very happy in her marriage to Silas Cooper. Fans of the show are swooning over Amir as well. And it seems, one executive at Bravo has also succumbed to the Texas native’s charms.

Amir played pillow talk with Andy

Andy Cohen had Amir, and his co-star Bria Fleming, on Watch What Happens Live recently. Clearly, Andy had a great time getting to know the new reality TV star as it got a little flirty by the end of it all.

Amir definitely played into the tease. It all started with a game of pillow talk and a series of very sensual questions.

“Amir, what’s your biggest turn on?” Andy asked first.

“Hard work. I love a successful woman,” Amir replied.

In other answers, Amir revealed that he is a, “big butt guy.” He has, shockingly, never sent a dick pic, and prefers being the “big spoon.” Amir chose oral sex over cheese any day, and said that he likes “dirty talk” in the bedroom. Duly noted.

Some of Amir’s answers surprised Andy, including admitting that he is loud in the bedroom. Like, a Jasmine, “on a scale of one to Jasmine” loud. And how about those nipples Amir? Andy coyly asked his guest his level of sensitivity in the area.

Amir said, “very sensitive, I don’t like them being touched. That’s how sensitive they are.”

Amir apologizes for not meeting Andy sooner

In another clip from WWHL, Amir made a show of holding Bria’s hands to apologize for being an unwitting instigator of hate directed towards her dog, Milo. Careful about mixing the laundry next time. Andy then asked the hunky Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard star, “is there anything you want to apologize to me for?”

“Andy, I am so sorry that we haven’t met sooner. And we’ll never be separated again,” Amir answered with the same twinkle in his eye.

A betting person would wager that Andy will have Amir back at the clubhouse soon. In the meantime, catch the next episode of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard on Sunday June 11 at 9/8c on Bravo.

