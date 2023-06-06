Bria Fleming Doesn’t Want Jasmine Ellis Cooper Back for Summer House Martha’s Vineyard Season 2

Bria Fleming recently stopped by Andy Cohen’s clubhouse on Watch What Happens Live. Joined by Amir Lancaster, Andy gave them some light questioning on who brought it and who got along with who. Bria has admittedly had a lot of beef on the recent season of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard. And Amir has had little beef.

Bria’s experience this season has been nothing, but contentious. She’s in the drama, she’s out. She’s peaceful, she’s not. She has her little dog, and now she has her boyfriend coming along. Wheh, has it been a roller coaster for her. But she knows “haters will always have something to say” so she takes it all in stride, and was all smiles talking to Andy.

Team Hostess? Team Bria?

The host asked who she got on with the least. Her answer was Jasmine Ellis Cooper, and it was out of the gate. Only time will tell if the smoke carries till the end though. On the last episode, it looked like they were about to kiki after Bria’s boyfriend, Simon Marco gave out gifts. However, Jasmine has spoken at length in interview on her opinions of Bria. Did she like the girl going in? The edit says she gave Bria a hard pass before the vacay even started.

When Andy asked who Bria wouldn’t want to return for Season 2, she laughed all the way through her answer of “Jasmine.” Say what you will about either, they haven’t had a meeting of the minds. And neither seems to understand where the other is coming from. Are they too busy forming opinions and not leaving room for the listening part?

Their most recent quarrel? Over how long guests could stay (I think they are all guests in this house, but no need to split hairs)? “House guest” Simon was flying in from Germany and there was a miscommunication on how long he could stay. Jasmine has previously explained there are extra steps involved in getting to MV. With that in mind, unless Simon flew in via private jet (maybe), staying longer than three days to another country doesn’t seem unreasonable. But rules are rules, I suppose.

Watch Summer House Martha’s Vineyard on Sunday nights, 9/8c on Bravo.

