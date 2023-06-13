Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 Episode 10 Recap: Secrets Revealed

Last week on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Chief Engineer Colin MacRae was trying to clear the blocked plumbing in the crew quarters. Apparently, the blockage originated in the girls’ cabin, but Colin was able to get everything flushing once again.

Afterward, he joked with Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher, “This is why Gary [King] calls you ‘Daisy Poo,’ huh?” She chased him out of her cabin, as he admonished everyone to wash their hands.

Finally, Captain Glenn Shephard called the crew to the salon for the long-awaited tip meeting. I’d forgotten the guests had just left. Time to show me the money!

Even though Glenn looked pleased with the amount, it was only $13,000 US, which breaks down to $1273 Euros per person. That’s actually quite generous when you think that it was only a 24-hour charter. And having just four guests on board gave the crew a chance to catch their collective breath and not be so frantic.

An end-of-charter surprise

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT — Pictured: Captain Glenn Shephard — (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

After passing around the tip money, Glenn again wished Gary a happy birthday. The crew was headed out for another night off, but the captain urged them to save some energy for the next day since they would have a full day off, a rare treat mid-season. Everyone cheered with happiness.

Not only were they getting an entire day off to rest and play, but Glenn announced, “I’ve got you guys a private cabana on Blu Beach, and they will also be doing dinner for you. Recharge your batteries, ’cause we still have half the season to go.” A nice surprise, Glenn, which should go a long way in raising crew morale.

“This has been a very tough season for me,” Daisy interviewed. “There’s sun, there’s beer, there’s Colin. I’m pretty f***ing stoked.”

Gary’s birthday party

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT — Season:4 — Pictured: Gary King — (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

While Glenn was helping himself to some dinner, Daisy told him, “We’re setting up a party for Gary up there [on deck]. Are you joining us?” Of course, Glenn wanted to join in the festivities, since Gary’s his boy.

While setting up a cake, drinks and balloons for Gary’s party, Daisy complimented Colin on the shirt he had on. “The situation with Daisy and I just feels natural,” Colin told production. “Because we know each other so well, it’s just comfortable. The only thing I’m concerned about is that it’s gonna affect our friendship because we’re great friends.” Oh, Colin, please don’t break my heart. I have such high hopes for this relationship. Please don’t let that be foreshadowing.

When Gary finally stepped upstairs, he found all his friends wearing “Gary” masks, complete with a jaunty cigarette hanging from the corner of his mouth. “I can’t see sh*t,” Glenn complained.

He loved the masks and laughed as he went into Oprah mode, “You get a Gary. You get a Gary!” With a junior stew under each arm, he told Mads Herrera and Lucy Edmunds, “There’s enough Gary for everyone tonight.”

Daisy shot back, “Why don’t we drink every time you f*** another stewardess?” Ouch. That was a little passive -aggressive.

“Daisy,” Gary said a few minutes later, “can I ask a favor? Just because it’s my birthday, tonight you have to be nice to me.” Even though she insisted she’s “always nice” to him, she does seem to love to bring him down a peg in front of everyone on the regular. Gary asked her not to “shove me under the bus tonight,” and she agreed to be nice.

Less Chase is a great plan

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT — Pictured: Chase Lemacks — (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

“I’m not the smartest guy in the world,” deckhand Chase Lemacks stated the obvious. “But tonight I’m trying my best not to offend anybody.” So no more asking Lucy if you can shoot tequila between her boobies then? Limiting the alcohol consumption is your best chance there, buddy.

So Chase decided, “Number one goal is [to] just drink less, shout less and just be less.” Sounds like a great plan.

At dinner, Chase went a little over the top trying to win his way back into the ladies’ good graces. “Can I just say,” he announced, “I have never been to dinner with better-looking ladies in my life.” Aww, Chase, they loved it.

But then he had to add, “Cheers to the mistakes I regret already,” causing Lucy to squint her eyes at him with suspicion.

Back to the boat

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT — Pictured: Daisy Kelliher — (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

Drunken hijinks continued as per usual for a night off. Deckhand Alex Propson got way too intoxicated and tried to eat his phone. Daisy and Gary made up and hugged it out. Mads caught them mid-hug and decided it wasn’t worth getting jealous, since she and Gary are in a “casual” relationship and he’s not really her boyfriend.

While Gary and Mads once again sneaked off to have sex in the privacy of a guest cabin, Daisy paid a call to Colin in the boys’ cabin. “Come sleep with me,” she told him, but he convinced her to just lie down with him for a second. “I just want you sleeping with me,” Daisy said.

“I’ve never had an experience like I [have] with Colin,” Daisy interviewed. “We’re friends more than anything, but I could easily see us falling into a relationship because he makes me feel secure. He’s kind, loyal and like, who doesn’t love kisses and cuddles?”

A day at the beach

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT — Pictured: Ileisha Dell — (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

The next morning, Captain Glenn sent his crew off to the beach club for some well-deserved R&R. “Let’s get this party started,” Chef Ileisha Dell said. “On charter, we’re all just like, go, go, go. So I’m super excited just to unwind and actually chat to everyone and be friends.”

Alex wished that Glenn could be there with them all, “but otherwise it’s perfect.” Cue footage of Glenn playing with one of the e-foils on the water. He did pretty well, too, until he wiped out spectacularly. Is that safe for him to do by himself when there’s no one around to rescue him? Safety first, Glenn.

For some reason, drunk Colin told Ileisha that the chef they had last year was way better than her. Really, Colin? Ileisha, feelings hurt, went off to the ladies’ room to cry. Amazingly, Chase was the voice of wisdom, telling Colin, “When a woman asks you how she compares with someone else, you say, ‘You’re the best.'”

“So I should just lie through my teeth?” Colin asks.

“Yes!” Chase said. Oh, Colin. You’re losing major points here, honey. Be kind.

“I should have done that,” the engineer finally admitted with a laugh, while Ileisha was still crying in the bathroom. Poor Cheffie.

Colin and Mads get a little jealous of Gary and Daisy

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT — Pictured: Colin MacRae — (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

Drunk Gary was admiring Daisy’s bikini-clad body, telling her she had a “model body” and dancing close with her, while Colin watched. Colin was a little annoyed.

“Really?” he interviewed. “Gary and Daisy have always been flirty, but there’s a certain amount of respect and consideration you can have for someone that you’re hooking up with. It’s a very confusing little situation, this one.” It is for all of us, Colin.

Also annoyed? Mads. “I didn’t take him seriously before, [and] I’m still not,” she told Lucy. “Look at his personality, look what he’s doing,” as Gary was motorboating Daisy’s cleavage. Ugh. Not a great look in public under any circumstances.

“But I can’t f***ing talk to Alex … without it being an issue,” Mads continued. “I’m not gonna give serious emotions to someone that’s not serious with me.”

Meanwhile, Gary had his head in Daisy’s lap and was begging her for a kiss. Even though Daisy knew Colin was the “healthier” choice, she still can’t shake the attraction for Gary. Better make up your mind soon, Daisy, cause Colin is not enjoying watching you and Gary canoodling.

At the end of the day, Daisy and Colin cuddled together in the water and shared a lingering kiss right next to Gary. The First Mate was not okay with it, though, and quickly exited the area saying, “Whoa, bye-eeee. That is ridiculous.” Really, Gary? And motorboating Daisy in front of Colin is okay?

Gary acts out

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT — Pictured: Gary King — (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

At dinner, Mads sat with Alex, rather than Gary, calling the deckhand “babe.” Gary didn’t like that and retaliated by pulling Daisy in for a big kiss. Colin was sitting on the other side of her at the time. “Gary, don’t,” she warned him.

“I know deep down you love me,” Gary answered. “I think we need to be together. But clearly, that’s not gonna happen now.”

“You hooked up with Mads the first night,” Daisy told him. “You have shown me your behavior. You’ve shown me what I meant to you.”

Daisy didn’t want to be “just another one of his 10 million girlfriends.”

“I know you like Colin as a mate,” Gary persisted, “but I know you actually have feelings for me. Think about it from my perspective.” While you’re having sex with Mads in a guest cabin, Gary? Get real.

Gary accused her of avoiding him by hooking up with Colin. “I don’t want to be with you,” Daisy told him, “because you want to be with everybody else. You f***ing could have had me a million times over, and you didn’t want me. Now that you can’t have me, now you f***ing want me. I’m not playing into this f***ing bullsh*t game.”

The truth about Gary and Daisy is revealed

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT — Pictured: (l-r) Daisy Kelliher, Alex Propson — (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

Finally, the truth came out. “Having sex with you was f***ing amazing,” Gary blurted out, as Daisy tried to shush him.

“Gary and I slept together when the season ended last year in Menorca,” Daisy admitted in an interview. “And we also slept together when we went to Disneyland. After that, you know, he still did his usual Gary thing, went from female to female. He never tried to make it anything more. I just wanted this thing to be between Gary and me. Private.”

Daisy urged Gary to move on. “You’re with Mads, I’m with Colin. I really like Colin. I feel a lot for him. It is what it is.”

Back to the boat

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT — Pictured: Mads Herrera — (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

Dinner completed, everyone returned to the Parsifal III. Their fabulous day off was over.

Back on the boat, the crew settled in for the night. Mads concluded, “I don’t want anyone’s feelings hurt on the boat, but Alex is a grown-ass man. And with Gary, I’m getting a grown toddler boy. I really did not play my cards right.”

Alex may be a “grown-ass man,” but he’s a total asshole. After not so romantically telling Mads, “I’d totally smash you,” he shoved roughly past her standing next to the bar. “Move,” he told her, “Just f***ing move.” Nice.

“So, are you coming upstairs or what?” he petulantly asked her. Wow. The selection of men on this boat is really sad. You have a grown toddler boy (Gary), an obnoxious drunk (Chase) and an even more drunken asshole who’s really hot, but who probably won’t remember a thing in the morning (Alex). Stick with Colin, Daisy. He’s the best of the litter.

“I’m hammered,” Alex admitted, walking up the stairs. Nope, won’t remember a thing.

When she walked through the crew cabin area, Gary grabbed Mads and asked, “Are you coming into my bed?” So she ended up in Gary’s bunk, while Alex fell asleep all alone on deck.

Musical beds

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT — Pictured: Lucy Edmunds — (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

Lucy decided to sleep in the boys’ cabin. Though Gary and Mads told her they had “lots of room” in Gary’s bunk, she curled up in Colin’s bed, thinking he’d be in with Daisy. When Colin came in and found Lucy in his bed, he joked, “What a pleasant surprise!”

After much confusion over who was sleeping where, Colin headed off to the now-abandoned girls’ cabin to share with Daisy. “I need earplugs,” he joked, referencing Daisy’s terrible snoring. He went to the engine room and came back with giant ear protectors. “I don’t know what else to do.”

At last, while snuggling in bed with Colin, Daisy made the choice to come clean. “I want to be honest with you, but I also want to be private,” she told him. “With Gary, it’s something very, very complicated. We have slept together.”

“You guys have slept together?” Colin asked.

“In LA,” she admitted. “And in Menorca.”

“You f***ed Gary?” Colin said, seemingly in disbelief.

“Are you mad that we slept together?”

Colin was confused, “Just ’cause I was led to believe there was nothing going on between you two.”

“I asked him not to tell anyone, and he respected that. Please don’t be mad at him.”

“Why would you lie to me about that?” Colin decided to return to his own cabin. “I just need to figure this out. You f***ed him twice! I just feel f***ing stupid.”

Even though Daisy begged him to stay, Colin returned to his own cabin. We’ll find out soon how things went, as tonight is a double episode. Stay tuned!

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo and is available on Peacock the following day.

TELL US: DO YOU THINK THE FACT THAT DAISY AND GARY SLEPT TOGETHER WILL BE THE END OF DAISY AND COLIN’S RELATIONSHIP?