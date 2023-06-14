Mads Herrera Delivers Her Verdict on Daisy Kelliher’s Below Deck Sailing Yacht Love Triangle

This season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has been – well, interesting. It’s a whole other level of love boat, and people are either here for it, or they’re not. The big kicker (and much foreshadowed) is the love triangle between Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, and Colin MacRae.

It’s finally come to this point, and the truth is out there. Daisy and Gary don’t have chemistry for no reason. She’s given in to Gary’s lucky charms – seriously, this guy has a love spell or good luck with crews – and she wanted him to withhold the info.

Mads weighs in

What’s more is – small work environment; big audience. And we get the aftermath with Below Deckies on Watch What Happens Live. It’s Mads Herrera and Chase Lemacks weighing in this time, and viewers want to know specifically, where Mads stands.

She’s not interested in getting involved. We can see why; it got messy fast. But honestly, doesn’t it usually when Gary is in the romantic mix? A viewer asked Mads if she would have made the same decisions with Gary, if she had known his history with her boss, Chief Stew – Daisy.

She said no. She knew something was up, but she didn’t know to what extent their relationship was. In fact, she said, “Well, I sensed they slept together.” To elaborate, she added, “If I knew …the drama and stuff I was involved in, whatever, throuple relationship they have … I don’t want to be involved in that.”

Chase was mum on this question, but gave his two cents on being friends with all the girls – he’s happy. Seems like Chase “with no game” has mellowed at this point. Plus, we hear Andy Cohen may be setting it up between him and Countess Luann de Lesseps. Is it a match worthy of the high seas? Or is it a match about as good as Gary and stewardesses?

For more Below Deck Sailing Yacht, watch Mondays on Bravo at 8/7c.

TELL US – SURPRISED AT ALL BY GARY AND DAISY? IS MADS REGRETTING HER DECISIONS? WHAT’S GOING TO HAPPEN NEXT?