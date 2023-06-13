Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 Episode 11 Recap: Love Triangles and ‘Escape Goats’

On the last episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher had just admitted to Chief Engineer Colin MacRae that she and First Mate Gary King had slept together. Needing some space to process, Colin returned to his own cabin. But Daisy followed him, wanting to talk things through.

“I just want to go to sleep,” Colin told Daisy. “I just feel weird now, ’cause he’s my boy. I’ve talked to him [repeatedly] like, ‘Have you guys got something?'”

Daisy felt awful that Colin was so upset. “But we don’t have anything,” she insisted. “Just because we had sex doesn’t mean we had anything.”

“It’s just weird,” Colin told her. “Get out of here.”

“It makes me feel so sh**y,” Daisy said.

“Well, you f***ing should because you guys are f***ing liars,” Colin said. “You guys are meant to be my friends.”

Finally, Daisy accepted that he really wanted her to leave and returned to her own cabin.

“F*** those guys,” Colin said to himself. I knew Colin and Daisy would break my heart.

“The chemistry that they have, the way that they look at each other,” Colin told a production interview, “I thought it was all friends, but it all makes sense now. This has blown my mind.”

Colin confronts Gary

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT — Pictured: Colin MacRae — (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

The next morning, Gary and Colin met up on the bow for a smoke break. “Daisy gave me some interesting news last night,” Colin told Gary.

“She’s messaged me this morning, yeah,” Gary admitted.

“Why wouldn’t you tell me?” Colin asked his friend.

“She told me not to tell anyone,” Gary told him.

“Bit of a dick move, isn’t it?” Colin accused Gary. Colin was angry that his “good friend” Gary hadn’t been honest with him. “We’re meant to be mates … You lied to me.”

“I’m confused,” Colin added. “Because I’m starting to get feelings for her. But I thought you guys were nothing. I would never have started anything if I knew. What else are you keeping from me?”

“Yeah, I think deep down she does maybe have some feelings for me,” Gary admitted.

“Of course, she does, man,” Colin agreed. “I’m just disappointed.”

Another charter, another preference sheet meeting

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT — Pictured: Captain Glenn Shephard — (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

As the rest of the crew just tried to avoid the tension and drama happening among the Heads of Department, Captain Glenn Shephard called Gary, Daisy and Chef Ileisha Dell to the crew mess for a preference sheet meeting.

Primary Guest Suginia would be celebrating her birthday with “water toys, great food and lots of laughs.” She also wanted to have dinner with the Captain. Suginia wanted a Caribbean feast. Though she hasn’t done much Caribbean cooking, Ileisha admitted that she’s been there and eaten food. She would be relying on her “best friend Google” to give her a hand with the menu.

The news spreads

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT — Season:4 — Pictured: Gary King — (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

Following the preference sheet meeting, Gary went to see Junior Stew Madison Herrera, who was relaxing in her cabin after cleaning all day. “Hey, babe,” he greeted her. “I need to tell you something that I don’t really want to tell you because it’s not a big thing, but Daisy and I have hooked up before.”

“Okay,” Mads said, not bothered at all by the news.

“Sorry, I just feel like it’s better if you hear it from me [rather] than anyone else,” Gary went on. “[Daisy] told Colin, and Colin’s really pissed off.”

“Um, okay,” Mads responded. “I really don’t care.”

“Okay then,” Gary finished. “Good talk.”

In an interview, Mads said, “I think he wants me to be, like, upset about it because it gives him attention. I’m not gonna invest emotions into some weird f***ing relationship. I’m not playing your stupid f***ing game.”

So much drama

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT — Pictured: Daisy Kelliher — (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

At the same time, Daisy found Colin in the engine room and asked, “Are you mad at me?”

“I don’t know what to think,” Colin answered her. “I feel hurt that you guys lied. The first time you and I hooked up, you should have said something. Or he should have said something, just so it’s all out in the open.”

“This changes a lot for me,” Colin continued, “because there’s something deep in there … ’cause you don’t just f*** anybody. It’s just confusing. This is like, some big secret.”

“It’s not that I wanted to lie to you or keep a secret from you,” Daisy responded. “I just didn’t want anyone to know. I don’t want to be with Gary, and I don’t see a future with [him].”

Colin told her, “I don’t know what to do now.”

In an interview, Daisy admitted, “I feel really guilty right now. This is exactly why I didn’t want it to come out. I really f***ed up.”

“I don’t want to be a part of it,” Colin added.

“Okay then,” Daisy ended. “You do you, I’ll do me.” Come on, you guys. You’re breaking my heart. I thought you were so perfect together. I need a tissue.

Drinking beer on the deck at the end of the workday, Junior Stew Lucy Edmunds asked deckhand Alex Propson and Mads what was going on, because everybody was so stressed.

Claiming to be “privy to the information because I’m a part of it now,” Mads spilled the tea. “Colin’s upset because he just found out that Daisy and Gary actually had hooked up before.”

“Daisy and I had sex about seven months ago,” Gary was telling deckhand Chase Lemacks in the boys’ cabin, “and last night, Daisy told [Colin].”

“Y’all have this weird, like, love triangle now,” Chase said.

“They’re three of the most dramatic people I’ve ever met,” Alex assessed. Mads and Lucy agreed with him.

Daisy tells Gary about Colin’s reaction

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT — Pictured: Gary King — (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

Delivering clean clothes to the crew, Daisy came across Gary relaxing in his bunk. “Did you and Colin have a chat?” he asked her.

“We did,” she told him. “I feel like he’s a bit like, ‘Well, things are changed now.'”

“But if he did have real feelings for you,” Gary answered, “then that shouldn’t really change his perception of you at all.”

“No, like, I get where he’s coming from,” Daisy continued.

“I’m sad that Colin wants space,” Daisy interviewed. “I would rather talk about it and move on, but I have to respect that.”

“You know, I do, like Colin,” the chief stew told Gary. “I do care about him, and it’s different because he’s not slept with all of my stews. And like, you’re sleeping with my roommate now. It is what it is.”

“Because I do believe that you can have feelings for two people at the same time,” Gary told her.

“The person who Gary is most concerned about right now,” Daisy interviewed, “is Gary. I just think he sees, like, a little toy, and he wants it.”

“Will just you, me and Colin have a threesome?” Gary proposed to Daisy. Classy.

“Shut the f*** up,” Daisy told him, leaving the room.

Pickup day begins

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT — Pictured: Lucy Edmunds — (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

The next morning was the day the new guests would arrive. Daisy and Colin passed each other in the hallway with a curt “Good morning” exchanged between them.

Daisy found Gary hanging out on the bridge. Does Gary ever actually do any work, or does he just hang out all day telling other people what to do?

“Morning,” Daisy said. “Are you two okay?”

“We’ll be fine,” Gary answered. “He’ll get over it. I hope.”

At that moment, Colin walked through the bridge, on his way down to the engine room. Awkward!

“I hate how you made me promise [not to] tell anyone,” Gary added, “and then you tell people, Dais.”

She agreed, “I feel awful. I’m sorry.”

“It’s out now,” Gary said. “Nothing we can do about it.”

The charter guests arrive

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT — Pictured: (l-r) Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, Ileisha Dell, Chase Lemacks, Lucy Edmunds, Colin Macrae, Mads Herrera, Alex Propson — (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

“Heading into this next charter,” Captain Glenn interviewed, “I hope the crew are fully rested and ready to power through the mid-season hump.” Um, maybe the word “hump” isn’t the best choice at this point in time, Glenn. He’s still the only one on the boat unaware of the drama taking place.

The guests arrived, greeted the Parsifal crew and, with champagne glasses in hand, set off for a tour of the boat. They look pleasant enough so far. One of the ladies was wearing a dress the exact shade of orange as the crew polos.

As soon as the luggage was on board, the lines were cast off and the boat was underway. Colin told Glenn it should be safe to take the engine up to 1500 RPMs with no problem. But after a few minutes, a fire alarm went off and the crew began to smell smoke. Haven’t we had enough engine problems this season? No wonder Daisy said she’d like to see Parsifal “at the bottom of the ocean.” Hopefully, without the crew.

Running toward the engine room to help out, Gary almost killed a cameraman, who couldn’t move out of the way fast enough. Turned out, the exhaust started smoking after “pushing the engine a little bit harder than we probably should have,” Colin told Glenn. “I just want to let it cool down. It’s not an emergency yet.”

To Gary, Colin added, “You shouldn’t come down here like that in a panic, bro.”

“I wasn’t panicking,” Gary claimed. “I don’t panic.” You nearly knocked that poor camera guy off his feet in your hurry, though.

“That was full panic mode,” Colin insisted.

“[What could be] behind all of this?” Gary wondered sarcastically. “What could be bothering Colin? Who knows?”

“I mean, I’m sorry I f***ed Daisy,” he added. “But work is work, and let’s not burn the f***ing boat down.”

Let’s go sailing!

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT — Pictured: Captain Glenn Shephard — (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

While they were letting the engine cool, Glenn radioed Colin, “Are we clear to sail?”

“Yeah,” Colin responded. “It’s all good to go sailing.” Perfect time, in fact, as the engines needed to cool off.

“Nice day to be a super yachtie!” Glenn squealed in delight.

Meanwhile, in the galley, Ileisha just burned the skin off her hand with molten sugar. My stomach seriously just rolled over at the sight of it.

Chase administered First Aid, applying some kind of salve or ointment before wrapping it up. “I know, I know,” he apologized as Cheffie winced in pain. “I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I’m sorry!” Burns are the worst. They can be so painful.

“Thanks, Nurse Chase,” Daisy told him. Better go report that injury to the captain ASAP. They like to know about these things for insurance purposes.

Do you like piña coladas?

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT — Pictured: Mads Herrera — (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

One of the guests requested a piña colada (yum!), but Daisy was nowhere to be found. Gary radioed her, with no response. Glenn came looking for her. “Anyone seen Dais?”

“She’s in her cabin,” Lucy called.

“Somebody just asked for a piña colada,” Glenn told Lucy. “I don’t know if you can get it.”

“That’s one of my things, like a pet peeve,” the captain interviewed. “The guests shouldn’t have to go looking for someone. You know, what’s going on?” Yup, we’ve done this dance before, Glenn, earlier in the season. Sometimes your chief stew just needs a minute.

Also taking a minute in his cabin, Colin was texting his sister. “Gary and Daisy have slept together before! And lied to my face about it!!!” They didn’t lie to you, Colin, they just didn’t tell you about it. Potato, potahto.

Apparently, Colin’s sister Monica felt compelled to call him when she got the news. “This is not very cool about Daisy and Gary,” she commiserated.

“I got a bit tricked,” Colin told her. “Because I’m actually starting to f***ing like her, too. Didn’t see that coming.”

“And what, they didn’t tell you ’cause she’s embarrassed about it?” I think Monica’s nailed it. “Cause if it was me, to be honest, I wouldn’t want anyone knowing that I’d hooked up with Gary.” They both laughed at this, but Colin’s sister is one smart cookie. She’s exactly right.

“I’m closer to my sister than to anyone else in my family,” Colin interviewed. “And she’s heard over the years some of the mistakes I’ve made screwing the crew. So she’s my guru. She just tells it to me straight.”

“Have you talked to Daisy about it?” Monica asked Colin.

“Yeah,” Colin said. Actually, he didn’t. He shut down as soon as Daisy told him and went back to his own cabin, telling her to get out and leave him alone.

“Like, I don’t believe anything now,” the engineer added.

“You can only take people on their word, you know?” Monica continued. “Just decide if you want to spend more time with Daisy or not. Then you can pretend like it’s starting from fresh.” I hope Colin listens to his sissy. He and Daisy really like each other and would be such a great couple. They need to give it a go.

Lucy is disappointed

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT — Pictured: Lucy Edmunds — (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

Lucy had been telling everyone for days that she just finished college and was supposed to be getting her grades online today. She was worried about whether or not she’d passed her courses. It was important to her parents that she has a college education to fall back on, so she was hoping for the best. But when she went into her cabin and checked online, her face fell and it was obvious the news wasn’t good.

“Dad,” she moaned over the phone to her father, before dissolving into tears. “I only got a 2-1 in uni.” So what is that? Barely a C? Isn’t that a passing grade?

“You only got a 2.1?” her dad echoed. “You should be absolutely over the moon! Lunatic! What’s the matter with you?”

“A 2-1 means I didn’t get the first class honors that I actually wanted,” Lucy interviewed. “But I’m going to graduate. I mean, I passed uni and I got a 2-1. It’s great, but … “

“You’ve got to be happy with that!” Lucy’s dad crowed. “I wasn’t going to have a drink tonight, but I am now.” How adorable is Lucy’s dad? He’s so proud and happy for his daughter. Dads are the best.

After talking to her parents, Lucy went out and announced, “I passed uni, everyone!”

An afternoon at the beach

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT — Pictured: Alex Propson — (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

While setting up a beach picnic for the guests, Daisy took the opportunity to ask Gary, “How are things with you and Colin?”

“Not the greatest,” Gary admitted. “I’m fine with him, but he’s been very, like, off to me.”

“He just needs some time,” Daisy acknowledged.

“Well, I mean, f***, whatever,” Gary said. “At the end of the day, I’m not going to worry about it.”

“It’s not something I can say sorry about,” Gary added. “I don’t think that requires an apology.”

“You didn’t apologize?” Daisy asked.

“For what? For lying to him? Trying to use me as an ‘escape’ goat?” Really, Gary? “Escape goat?” Open your eyes, Daisy. Colin is so obviously the superior choice here.

“Not only are me and Colin on the rocks,” Daisy said in an interview, “but now to think that I might be the catalyst of a friendship ending? It’s just a f***ing disaster. I just want everybody to be okay … This anxiety is eating me up, and I don’t know how to fix this.”

Later that afternoon, Daisy asked Gary, “Can you please make up with Colin tomorrow? I’m really stressed about this.”

“I don’t know, I’m fine with it,” Gary responded. “If he’s gonna hold a grudge, that’s a problem. There’s another eight other crew [members] I can get along with. I’m not gonna say sorry to him.”

“But this attitude,” Daisy pressed on, “this is what I’m asking you to do.”

“I am having this attitude with you,” Gary said. “With him, I’m having a great attitude.”

“I’m asking you to change your mindset,” Daisy begged. Is that male pride making him so stubborn? It’s frustrating.

Noticing the tension going on between Gary and Daisy, Chase interviewed, “If Gary, Colin and Daisy don’t work out their little love triangle, it could f***ing seep into the whole crew and ruin the whole season.” I’m surprised Glenn remained oblivious to a situation that was having such a big effect on his crew.

“So just pull it together, because this is messy,” Chase concluded. Who knew Chase could be the voice of reason?

Daisy seeks comfort from home

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT — Pictured: (l-r) Daisy Kelliher, Alex Propson — (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

Back from the beach, Daisy was in her cabin texting her sister Bonnie. “There’s so much drama on the f***ing boat,” she told her. “I’m so over it.”

At the same moment, Gary and Chase were talking out on deck. “If Colin can’t forgive me [and] thinks I’m a bad friend,” Gary told Chase, “[he’s] a f***ing childish idiot. F*** him. Sorry. F*** him.” Who’s the childish idiot, now?

Finally, Daisy’s sister responded to her text. “Drama? Yikes, I need details.”

When Daisy remembered there was to be a birthday party upstairs after dinner, she asked Lucy to pull some decorations. “Oh my God,” Daisy sighed. “I hate my life.”

“Oh my God,” Lucy interviewed. “She’s got these two men running around in love with her. I’d definitely be distracted, too. I just don’t get how they didn’t tell Colin about having shagged.”

Before going to bed, Daisy checked in on Colin, “How are you doing?”

“I’m good,” he told her. “Long day, man. Everything just keeps going wrong and wrong and wrong.”

“Are you okay with me?” she asked him.

In a production interview, Colin said, “My heart’s telling me, live in the moment and enjoy what you and Daisy have, but my brain’s telling me, just stay out of it. It’s got trouble written all over it.”

To Daisy, he just said, “It’s just kind of weird.” That’s putting it mildly.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo and is available on Peacock the following day.

