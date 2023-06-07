Daisy Kelliher ‘Completely Agrees’ With Kenya Moore About Gary King

Daisy Kelliher of Below Deck Sailing Yacht recently spoke with Andy Cohen on an episode of Watch What Happens Live. Andy brought on the virtual fans, and one inquired as to Daisy’s thoughts on more of Gary King’s behavior.

The backstory here is over the course of three WWHL shows. Gary blushed and talked of his BravoCon experience when he was on with Captain Glenn. Kenya Moore followed up on another episode and gave her two cents. And now Daisy is being asked what she thinks of her friend’s loose lips.

Should his lips be sealed?

What was talked about? Gary made a claim he hooked up with someone at BravoCon, and he let it out that the woman in question was Kenya Moore’s assistant. He didn’t give her name – just her employer. A fair amount of people could discern who this now is, but I’m not one of them. It sounded like he had a good time with said assistant. No harm, no foul? Or harm done?

When Kenya came on the show, she thought it was distasteful. She thought you don’t go there Gary, and you keep it to yourself – like a gentleman. But gentlemen tend to talk – especially to Andy when he bats his eyes and flashes a big smile. Who could resist?

Finally, we get to the third appearance, and that’s Daisy’s take. Daisy said she was aware of the hookup as she was “hanging out with both of them.” She said she was “very involved. That’s per usual.” Per usual?

She said she was on board with what Kenya said. In fact, she said, “I completely agree with Kenya Moore … you don’t kiss and tell. It’s not cool.”

Catch episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht on flailing Parsifal III. The show airs Monday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHO DO YOU AGREE WITH? WHAT’S PER USUAL MEAN IN THIS CONTEXT? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THIS SEASON THUS FAR?