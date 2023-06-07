Gary King Or Colin MacRae? Daisy Kelliher Makes Her Choice

Daisy Kelliher has her pick of male castmates on board Parsifal III. The Below Deck Sailing Yacht stew always had the eye of Gary King, but never indulged his advances. Except for a drunken kiss in the hot-tub. At least, nothing more than that happened on camera. But as the mid-season trailer teased, the two may have hooked up between charter seasons.

Two seasons of this flirtatious banter, and now there is a new element to add. Colin MacRae is single for the first time during charter season. And he has his sights set on Daisy as well. The new duo just kissed on a recent episode. The department heads on Parsifal III are all in a messy love triangle. And there is more drama to come.

Daisy refused to name the better lover

Andy Cohen played off this dynamic when Daisy appeared on a recent Watch What Happens Live. Ladies choice. The Bravo executive had her play Stuck in the Middle With Crew during which she picked either Gary or Colin to answer a series of questions.

It started off innocent enough. Colin has the better man bun. He’s more of a gentleman, according to Daisy.

Gary smells better and is more fun on crew nights out. That comes with the territory of handling his booze better. The First Mate took that title as well.

For the less innocent questions, Daisy weasled out of answering by naming deck hand Alex Propson, who was on WWHL at the same time. The chief stew answered Alex when asked who was the better kisser and who could she see herself settling down with.

There was one question that Daisy completely side-stepped. After Andy asked if Colin or Gary was the better lover, she replied, “not answering that.” With the mid-season trailer hinting that the Irish native had sex with Gary, that was a total trick question.

Finally, a very foreshadowing answer that Colin has more to admit to during the reunion. What could Daisy be talking about? The trailer would have us believe that she was hiding the fact that she had slept with Gary. Very intriguing.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht continues Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.

