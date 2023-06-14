Selling Sunset Star Amanza Smith Hospitalized With Blood Infection in Spine

Send your positive vibes to Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith because the 46-year-old real estate agent recently shared some scary health news with her Instagram followers. After dealing with a mysterious pain in her back for over a month, the mother of two finally got some answers.

Amanza shared, “Over a month ago and all of this started I thought that I had a bulging disk or a slipped disc or something wrong with my lower back that was regular.” She continued I laid in pain in my house for several days. I cried. I took Tylenol. I went to urgent care.”

The tears, Tylenol, and urgent care visits did nothing to relieve Amanza’s back pain. She received MRIs and CTs, but it wasn’t until a visit to Cedar Sinai Hospital that she finally made progress in diagnosing the problem.

Amanza’s diagnosis

On Instagram, Amanza shared some footage of her experience managing her condition. You can see her pain in the video. It’s hard to watch, but she explained how she finally received a diagnosis.

Amanza wrote, “I came to Cedar Sinai last Friday thinking that I was going to get another scan on my back and then go home. Instead, I was admitted and they immediately started testing me for things in my blood.”

The tests revealed a condition called osteomyelitis, and it’s just as scary as it sounds. It happens when an infection goes into your bones and causes swelling. In Amanza’s case, the infection went into her spine, and that’s what had been causing the back pain.

Since the diagnosis, Amanza has received antibiotics for over 10 days in the hospital to shake the blood infection. But, according to her Instagram post, she had to undergo surgery to help diminish the infection in her spine.

Although this journey for Amanza has been long and painful, she shared that she’s hopeful that once she has recovered from surgery, her back pain will start to alleviate, and she’ll be back to 100 percent soon. We’re rooting for her!

