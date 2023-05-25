Selling Sunset Star Amanza Smith Reveals She’s Cancer-Free

Amanza Smith of Selling Sunset is reporting a clean bill of health to us. That’s good news to hear especially as we hear how dramatic and stressful filming Selling Sunset Season 6 was. Never mind having to close deals – it’s the ladies who will stress each other out.

In a recent episode, Amanza told us that a check of her lady organs called for further testing. That’s really all it is though. She had a biopsy, and it thankfully came back as benign. Why even mention this? Probably because the doc or someone else had her worried.

That was the case because Amanza said on Instagram, “I have lost many loved ones to cancer. The most recent one was my adoptive father and you all see that in season six. Maybe I didn’t say how he passed but that was how and it is a very sensitive subject.” Hope her grief can really turn into something positive.

What’s a biopsy mean?

In this day and age, biopsy is a word that has become cause for concern. “I need to get a biopsy. So yeah, that feels shitty” she had stated. Don’t put that on yourself! It essentially means nothing more than further testing to be sure. It’s like when the vet says let’s test your dog for heartworm and he has no symptoms. Or let’s stick a tube down your throat for upper endoscopy, and they take a sample of tissue.

Amanza has enough to contend with. She is a mom of two with an ex who went MIA a few seasons ago. She doesn’t need alarm bells going off in her head, and as of a few days ago she seems to have turned a corner. She understands “negativity causes disease” and “love, positivity, and happiness actually heal it.” She said, “I am happy to tell you that I am in fact, not only cancer free, but also possibly aging backwards and happier than I’ve been in forever!”

The silver lining: “I will continue to be grateful for my health, and even more so now than ever! You realize that if it is in fact, in poor, standing, everything else falls secondary.” It does help a person evaluate what’s most important; glad she sees that.

Not disappointed with the outcome on this one.

Watch the entire Season 6 of Selling Sunset on Netflix before they drop Season 7.

