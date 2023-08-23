Selling Sunset’s Amanza Smith Was ‘Two Days From Dying’ From Spine Infection

It’s the kind of situation that no one wants to think about but could happen to anyone. If anything, Amanza Smith’s most recent experience is just another reminder of how often we should be getting checkups.

The Selling Sunset star was struggling with what she thought was just a normal backache. The ache went on for over a month until she collapsed in her home on a May evening in Los Angeles. After collapsing, she agreed to let a friend take her to a care center.

After receiving treatment, Amanza’s doctor told her, “One or two more days at home and you could have been dead.” She recently detailed her experience with osteomyelitis and what her life is like now with PEOPLE.

Amanza Smith is “an iron woman”

Vertebral osteomyelitis is fatal for two out of 10 patients. “I thought I had a backache, and I almost died. The doctors and my friend saved my life,” she said. Amanza underwent two surgeries, during the second of which the doctors put a titanium mesh cage in her back. “I am an iron woman, with rods and screws,” she half-joked.

Even presently, Amanza still struggles with her mobility. “There are so many things I can’t do because I can’t lift more than five pounds. Sometimes my purse is too heavy. You can’t speed up time, but I’m very anxious to be able to do the things that I love to do. I like to decorate. I like to rearrange. I want to be able to hang things, but I’m very limited right now.”

But despite all the trial and heartache, Amanza learned a great deal from the experience. “You know who your friends are when you become a burden. It’s like a rebirth. I will never take my mobility for granted again. When I can walk and jog again and do Pilates or ballet, I hope I stick to them because I plan on living to be 107.”

Selling Sunset Season 7 was confirmed by Netflix but with no release date.

