Bria Fleming Feared She Would Be Assaulted When Arrested in France

Bria Fleming of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard is speaking out! For her one-year anniversary with Simon Marco, the couple decided to celebrate with her sister in Cannes, France. Needless to say everything went awry. What was supposed to be a normal vacation turned into a run-in with the French police.

And while Preston Mitchum alludes to Bria being the common denominator in drama and house feuds on Martha’s Vineyard, this is a different level of vacation drama. She was recently shopping with her sister, and when police approached matters escalated quickly.

Apparently, she had been accused of stealing from a woman at a Zara store. This doesn’t sound like Bria, and in dealing with authorities it did not sound as though matters proceeded smoothly. The short of it? Who knows what was said in French, what papers she signed in French, and what rights were ultimately violated.

Bria said the encounter was rather invasive and required what you might expect of someone going into jail, or being held for a serious matter, but not in this scenario. And for theft?

What did she say?

She told Virtual Reali-Tea, her and her sister were stripped searched multiple times, and in the purview of male inmates. She even said, “Then they did … drug and alcohol testing down there.” And the overall treatment led her to feel fearful saying, “we were going to get either beat up, raped … I just couldn’t feel my heart.”

The language barrier made the situation unmanageable, but thankfully Simon was able to establish the girls’ location and come to their aid. He was up in arms over the whole ordeal, and once he found someone there who spoke German he could adequately communicate and resolve the misunderstanding.

Simon thinks the situation is the result of “racial profiling,” and directly told officers to that effect. Also, as the group met with, and retained an attorney following the incident it led them to conclude the police matter wasn’t in line with the law. That some of their suspicions had been correct, and ultimately, police suspicions didn’t warrant the direction the encounter went.

Watch Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard Sunday nights on Bravo at 9/8c.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED? WAS THERE A REAL WOMAN OR SIMPLY TRUMPED UP CHARGES? WHAT WAS THE MOTIVATION BEHIND TAKING A BRAVOLEB AND HER SISTER INTO CUSTODY?