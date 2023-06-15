Marcus Jordan’s Family ‘Warming Up’ to Him Appearing on RHOM With Larsa Pippen

It’s unlikely that anyone had Larsa Pippen dating Michael Jordan’s son on their 2022 bingo card. But here we are in 2023, and Larsa and Marcus Jordan are still going unexpectedly strong.

Yes, the Real Housewives of Miami star made her relationship Instagram official early this year. The two seem to be doing well, even having started a podcast together.

But one thing many were concerned with (including the Jordan family) was to what extent Marcus would appear on RHOM. Larsa and Marcus sat down for an exclusive interview with Us Weekly to answer that very question.

The Jordan family’s thoughts on RHOM

The interviewer, Christina Garibaldi, asked Marcus how his family feels about his new reality — having to appear on RHOM. He said, “They’re warming up to it. I let them know that I definitely filmed a little bit with Larsa this season. Like I said, we’re super private as a family, but they know I’m an adult. They trust that I can navigate that universe. But it’s definitely been a learning curve for sure.”

That prompted Christina to ask, “What’s been the most shocking thing?” To which Marcus said, “Fireworks can happen at any moment … You never know when things are gonna turn up.” He’s got that right. Anything can set off a Housewife. When asked what advice Larsa had given Marcus, she said, “Don’t forget when the mic is on you.”

Larsa also expressed just how lucky she felt to have Marcus — a boyfriend and a best friend to share so many experiences with. Larsa even said that because she feels so comfortable in her relationship with Marcus, she doesn’t feel the show has put a strain on them. Marcus admitted he was initially concerned because he “knew nothing about the Housewives” before dating Larsa. But he said that overall, “Everyone’s been super gracious with us.”

Real Housewives of Miami Season 7 is slated to come out within the next year.

