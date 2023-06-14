Larsa Pippen Gives Update on Marcus Jordan Relationship

You started a podcast together? For real? Larsa Pippen and boyfriend, Marcus Jordan are chronicling their friendship-to-love story on their new pod. I guess nothing says “forever” like working together – and here we are. What’s it called? Separation Anxiety with Larsa and Marcus. Fun.

Real Housewives of Miami OG, LA transplant, and back to RHOM star has been taking the Miami heat, and she wants to explain how their relationship all came about. Not the, ‘I was married to his dad’s longtime teammate story,’ but the story of them taking it to the next level.

How now?

Larsa 48, and Marcus, 32 met at a party four years ago. Larsa was hiding their friendship, even then. She didn’t want people to know, and saved him in her phone as Marc Jacobs (but let’s not bring the fashion designer into this, Larsa). “I didn’t want anyone to know when you’d call me,” she said.

At one point, Marcus traveled to Miami for a two-day trip that became a 12-day trip. And that’s when Larsa began to question if a relationship was worth it. Not meaning she was figuring it out – meaning she wasn’t sure if the backlash would be worth it or not. Larsa said, “I figured this was off limits. It was not something I wanted to go to war for … I feel like you have to pick and choose your battles.” Wow, thinking about some of the battles Larsa no had no problem waging.

Inevitably, some family members weren’t expecting the union. Yes, as we weren’t expecting you to start a podcast with a man you’re dating. In the end though, “I think once people really got to understand and see us together, it made everything a little more comfortable. My parents want to see me happy. Your family wants to see you happy. That’s all you could ever ask for.”

Cheers to the couple.

Real Housewives of Miami is expected to return later this year, or in early 2024.

