Real Housewives Of Miami Star Larsa Pippen Goes Instagram Official With Boyfriend Marcus Jordan

When Real Housewives of Miami was resurrected from the dead, it returned with original cast member Larsa Pippen. In the first season of RHOM, Larsa was happily married to NBA legend Scottie Pippen. In 2016, the couple announced they were going their separate ways after almost 20 years of wedded bliss. Their divorce was finalized in 2021. Much of Larsa’s new storyline is moving on from her marriage and starting over with a fresh new outlook on life.

Larsa has been singling and mingling, but in September 2022 she was papped looking all comfy cozy with another basketball player, Marcus Jordan. If you are scratching your head wondering if this Jordan could be related to the GOAT, then wonder no more. Marcus is Michael Jordan’s son. Larsa might have a type and that type is athletes. Even though she has previously said she’s trying to stay away from athletes. Sure, Jan. One other little thing though. Michael Jordan is one of Scottie’s former teammates from the Chicago Bulls.

After explaining she’s just playing the court field and issuing a lame denial about any potential hook-up with Marcus, the craziest thing seems to have happened. It appears Marcus and Larsa are officially dating. Color me surprised–said absolutely no one. Page Six has the details.

On January 23. 2023, Larsa posted a photo with Marcus at the Jordan family boutique to her Instagram. Thus declaring the couple “Instagram official.” She added a catchy caption. “Checks over stripes @trophyroomstore.” The caption, used the terms “checks” to denote Nike (the company with which the Jordans are associated) and “stripes” to denote Adidas. Larsa has gone full petty, everybody.

RELATED: Larsa Pippen Says She’s Holding “Everyone Accountable” On Season 5 Of The Real Housewives Of Miami

Despite the couple’s infrequent social media updates about one another, they have been seen together a lot since dating rumors first surfaced. I wonder if Larsa remembers a young Marcus from any Jordan family parties back in the good ‘ol days. I guess he would have been around, oh I don’t know, 5 years old.

Although photographers have captured the pair on several occasions appearing pretty cuddly, Larsa has said that they are just friends getting to know one another – until now. While the age difference does not seem to matter to Larsa and Marcus, the relationship between Scottie and Michael might be very strange logistically. These two have a great deal of history. Surely this must be a hot topic of conversation around various dinner tables in the Jordan/Pippen households.

So Larsa has a lot on her plate. Younger man, son of an NBA legend who has a rocky but solid history with her ex-husband. She has four kids, including one who is ten years younger than her new boyfriend. She has that jewelry line that focuses on “self-love and empowering women to feel like their best selves.” But I guess only if your “best self” is posting thirst traps to social media, being a Kim Kardashian clone, and surviving until your next photo op.

We’ll have to see what happens with Larsa and Marcus. Maybe he will become BFFs with Scottie Pippen Jr. because they are so close in age. Maybe Marcus will give up any lucrative career opportunities to become Lara’s official foot photographer. Together they can run her OnlyFans foot fetish empire! Such a bright future for these two.

TELL US- WHAT DO YOU THINK OF LARSA DATING MARCUS? IS THIS A PETTY MOVE BY LARSA? DO YOU THINK LARSA’S KIDS HAVE ANY THOUGHTS ON HER RELATIONSHIP WITH MARCUS?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]