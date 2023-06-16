90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 5: Couples, Release Date, and More

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 wrapped up less than a month ago, so it may surprise fans to know that Season 5 is already on the way. The Other Way is one of the most fascinating 90 Day Fiancé spin-offs. It follows several Americans as they move abroad for love. While The Other Way Season 4 received mixed reviews from viewers, Season 5 has a lot of potential to pick up some of its slack, and save the spin-off.

The Other Way Season 5 is set to premiere on July 10, only one month after the premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 6. The two seasons will be airing at the same time. However, now The Other Way will now air on Monday nights, as opposed to its traditional Sunday night slot. Season 5 may come as a shock, since many fans thought 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 was up next.

The Other Way Season 5 Cast

Photo credit: TLC/YouTube

The Other Way Season 5 will feature a cast of seven couples, two of whom fans already know. Kenneth “Kenny” Niedermeier will appear alongside his husband, Armando Rubio, for their third season of The Other Way. Furthermore, Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo will also be returning, after their chaotic journey on The Other Way Season 4. The other five couples are new faces, and viewers will get to learn more about them as the season progresses.

Kenny & Armando

Photo credit: TLC

Many Fans adored Kenny and Armando on The Other Way Seasons 2 and 3, so they’ll be glad to see them return. Kenny and Armando are now happily married, and the pair still resides in Armando’s home country of Mexico. The couple’s storyline picks up right where it left off, as Kenny and Armando are considering adopting a child together. Kenny has some concerns about becoming a new father at 60, while 34 year old Armando is eager to get the adoption process started.

Daniele & Yohan

Photo credit: TLC

Daniele and Yohan were a controversial couple on The Other Way Season 4. Viewers may not be thrilled to learn that the pair is returning for Season 5. At the end of the Season 4 Tell All, many fans believed that Daniele and Yohan were on the verge of a split, after a tumultuous season. However, Daniele and Yohan are not quite done with the 90 Day Fiancé franchise just yet. The pair is returning with fresh drama, with Yohan now appearing to be in the United States with Daniele.

Brandan & Mary

Photo credit: TLC

Brandan and Mary are one of the five new couples fans will meet on The Other Way Season 5, and the pair is truly unlike anything viewers have seen before. Brandan plans to move to the Philippines to live with Mary, whom he has been in an online relationship with for two years. The couple does not video chat often, but instead spend almost every minute on the phone with each other. Brandan’s family has some concerns about the relationship, but will they be enough to stop him from moving?

Holly & Wayne

Photo credit: TLC

Holly and Wayne are another new couple who will be introduced on The Other Way Season 5, who are already promising fans fresh new drama. The pair met on a dating site, and Holly plans to move to South Africa permanently to be with Wayne, as she knows that he is the one. However, Wayne’s home in South Africa is not the most secure, and it has already been broken into three times. Holly has many concerns about the home, but will they overpower her love for Wayne?

Julio & Kirsten

Photo credit: TLC

Julio met Kirsten on social media, and immediately became mesmerized with the Netherlands native. The pair only spent a week in person together, but it was enough for them to decide that they were each other’s person. Julio is ready to move to the Netherlands to be with Kirsten, but there is one important thing he must do first. In order for Julio to be comfortable with the move, he wants his mother to meet Kirsten, who will fly to New York at the start of the season.

Shekinah & Sarper

Photo credit: TLC

Shekinah and Sarper met while the former was traveling in Turkey, and the two instantly hit it off. While the two had an amazing physical connection, Shekinah worries that Sarper does not have the best intentions at heart. Nonetheless, Shekinah has decided to take a leap of faith and move to Turkey, to be with the man of her dreams. However, Shekinah and Sarper still don’t know one another very well, which may lead to some issues down the road.

Kimberly & Tejaswi

Photo credit: TLC

Kimberly and Tejaswi may just be the most unique couple on The Other Way Season 5. The pair claim to have met in a dream. Kimberly is a clairvoyant, and says that she dreamed of Tejaswi before she later met him on social media. While Kimberly plans to move to India to be with Tejaswi, the two are already facing some problems. Kimberly feels annoyed that Tejaswi has left her out of planning their wedding, which will take place only ten days after Kimberly arrives in India.

What Drama Is Teased In The Other Way Season 5 Trailer

While trailers can only reveal so much, The Other Way Season 5 trailer promises fans a chaotic, drama filled season. Armando is seen walking out of an argument with Kenny, clearly emotional that his husband is unsure whether he wants to have another child. Daniele and Yohan’s storyline also promises some juicy drama, after Daniele tells Yohan to get out of her house, following a heated argument. Brandan’s mother is shown yelling at her son for becoming so isolated in his relationship.

Holly and Wayne can also be seen in the trailer, as Holly arrives in South Africa. However, it is not long before Holly cries to Wayne that she does not feel safe in his house. The trailer concludes with a heated argument between Kimberly and Tejaswi. It ends with the Tejaswi storming out of the room and questioning Kimberly’s clairvoyancy.

