The Kardashian-Jenners Ranked by Number of Instagram Followers

There’s no denying that the Kardashian-Jenners have built an impressive empire, and it’s due, in large part, to social media. Instagram in particular has been instrumental in the rise of the Kar-Jenners, and not just as a way to reach their fans. There’s money to be made on social media, and Instagram spon-con can net millions of dollars. However, not all members of the famous family have the same pull, and the Kardashian-Jenner Instagram follower count varies from member to member.

Rob Kardashian – 3.1M Followers

It’s no surprise that Rob Kardashian has the lowest number of followers of any of the Kar-Jenners. He’s by far the least public member of the family, and Rob wasn’t featured on Keeping Up With the Kardashians as much as his more famous sisters. Rob isn’t even a cast member on the family’s Hulu show, The Kardashians. His Instagram, which isn’t run by him, has a measly 3.1 million followers. Jenner Communications operates Rob’s account, but it’s not doing much to make him more popular on the platform.

Caitlyn Jenner – 14.6M Followers

Though Caitlyn Jenner also does not feature on Hulu’s The Kardashians, she’s still technically part of the family. Caitlyn isn’t on the best terms with her daughters or ex-wife, and Instagram users love her even less. With 14.6 million followers, by Kar-Jenner standards Caitlyn can barely call herself an influencer. It makes sense that Caitlyn ranks low on the list of Kardashian-Jenner Instagram follower counts.

Kris Jenner – 52.2M Followers

The momager, obviously, ranks much higher than her ex, though her follower count still trails behind her daughters. It’s almost surprising, given Kris Jenner’s media savvy, that she doesn’t have more followers. Don’t get me wrong, 52.2 million followers is mighty impressive, but her daughters throw the curve. It’s possible that Kris is devoting her energy to helping grow the accounts of her daughters, and her own is more of an afterthought.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker – 222M Followers

The ranking of Kardashian-Jenner Instagram follower counts takes a huge leap when it comes to the big five in the family. It’s the Kar-Jenner daughters who really rake in the followers. Kourtney Kardashian Barker has 222 million followers, which, though less than her other sisters, makes her a bona fide social media superstar. Kourtney probably makes a killing through Instagram sponsored content alone. That, in addition to all the other income Kourtney brings in with husband Travis Barker, has set the couple up well.

Kendall Jenner – 291M Followers

As a working model, Kendall Jenner’s instagram is chic and fashionable, and it’s earned her 291 million followers. The young Kar-Jenner’s Instagram sports more artistic photos than her sisters usually feature. Kendall shares a lot of different content, along with promotional material for her tequila brand, 818 Tequila. With so many followers, there are a lot of fans out there eager to get a look at Kendall’s life.

Khloé Kardashian – 309M Followers

The Kardashian-Jenner Instagram follower count takes another leap with Khloé Kardashian. The Good American Co-Founder boasts 309 million followers, who love to see Khloé’s adorable family photos and videos. Khloé has seen a boost in her popularity in recent years after making over her image, and her likable persona on The Kardashians helps draw in viewers as well.

Kim Kardashian – 360M Followers

It’s no surprise that the “OG” Kardashian would rank so highly among her family members. As the one to launch the Kardashian empire, Kim Kardashian has a whopping 360 million followers. It seems like an astronomical amount of followers hanging around to see what she posts next, and it speaks to Kim’s enduring popularity. The woman certainly knows how to hustle, and she’s promoted everything from SKIMS to her cosmetics brand. But in addition to the posts that make her money, Kim also shares relatable content featuring her children.

Kylie Jenner – 394M Followers

(Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Rounding out the list of Kardashian-Jenner Instagram followers is Kylie Jenner, the lip kit queen herself. Surprisingly, the youngest of the Kar-Jenners has managed to snag the most followers. The popularity of her business ventures may be partly to thank for her massive following, or it could be what she shares of her children as well. Whatever it is, there’s some sort of magic in Kylie’s account that keeps her at the top of the Kar-Jenner social media empire.

