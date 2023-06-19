Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Welcome Second Child

Dancing with the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd gave her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy a fantastic gift for Father’s Day. The couple welcomed their second child on June 18, 2023. Their new baby joins older brother Shai, who is six years old.

One proud new dad

Maks shared the news of his son’s arrival on Instagram. “Happy Father’s Day to me! #MadeInPeta,” he wrote. Maks didn’t reveal his newborn’s name yet. The couple’s DWTS family quickly weighed in to share their excitement.

Jenna Johnson, who is married to Maks’ brother Valentin Chmerkovskiy wrote, “We love him so much.” Val simply posted three red hearts. “CONGRATS YOU GUYS,” new mom Daniella Karagach posted. Longtime pro Emma Slater wrote, “OMG YESSSSSS!!!!!!!!! On Father’s Day!!!!” And Sharna Burgess said, “How perfect.”

A difficult journey

Peta and Maks have been open about their fertility struggles. The couple tried IVF. During their final round, the transfer wasn’t viable. Peta also suffered three miscarriages before her second pregnancy. Just as she was preparing to undergo another round of IVF, Peta discovered that she was pregnant.

Peta shared the news in January 2023. “It brings me immense joy to finally announce that @maksimc and I are expecting our Chmerkovskiy #2.” Peta continued, “After 2 years of constant struggle and heartache, 3 miscarriages, and a failed embryo transfer … we have a healthy bun in the oven.”

Maks and Peta’s son Shai helped to reveal the sex of his new sibling. In an Instagram post, the dancing duo performed a cute dance routine. Then Shai burst in, opening a paper that read “boy.” It was an adorable moment. “The Chmerkovskiys as a whole are creating their own soccer team LOL! We’re so elated that Shai will get a baby brother and cannot wait to meet this little guy,” Peta wrote in the caption.

Congratulations to Peta, Maks, and Shai on their new arrival!

Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars will premiere this fall, Mondays at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.

PLEASE FEEL FREE TO SHARE YOUR CONGRATULATORY MESSAGES FOR PETA AND MAKS. WHAT IS YOUR BEST PIECE OF PARENTING WISDOM?