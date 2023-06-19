Real Housewives of Atlanta: Does Sanya Richards-Ross Believe Kandi Burruss and Courtney Rhodes’ Truce?

Real Housewives of Atlanta continues to weave a web of multi-layered storylines. A lot of the cast are at each other’s throats, so it was nice to see some of the BS put to bed in the last episode. Whether or not the drama will lay dormant remains to be seen, of course. Sanya Richards-Ross appeared on Watch What Happens Live, and one viewer wanted to know her thoughts. Could Kandi Burruss and Courtney Rhodes really bury the hatchet? Or was their truce a load of baloney?

Is the truce genuine, and can they be friends?

For what it’s worth, Sanya thinks the pair will try to start afresh. She explained: “I definitely think that Courtney was sincere in her apology, and the one thing I love about Kandi is that she’s always level-headed and always willing to come back to an amicable place with people.”

The proof is in the pudding, as they say. What we do know is that the current season of RHOA has completed filming, so perhaps Sanya is hinting that Kandi and Courtney remain cordial throughout the rest of the episodes. With a reunion yet to take place, however, there’s always the chance that things could go backwards.

Courtney made her Real Housewives debut as a “friend of” earlier on this season. She immediately got into a feud with Kandi, despite having mutual connections. Courtney confronted Kandi about alleged comments made about their relationship. It went so far left, that Kandi threatened to “headbutt this b*tch.” Kandi didn’t like the energy that Courtney was bringing. Kenya Moore agreed that she could be a little too much. It will be interesting to see how the pair communicate in the rest of Season 15.

Real Housewives of Atlanta continues Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

