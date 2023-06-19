The Challenge Season 39: Cast, Theme, and Competition Details

The Challenge is a juggernaut competition show for MTV, and Season 39 is right around the corner. The upcoming season is currently filming, so there are finally new details that have leaked. While there was a fair amount of criticism of The Challenge: Ride or Dies, The Challenge Season 39 has a different twist—one that may be a welcome change.

Ride or Dies saw Tori Deal and Devin Walker secure their first wins, after several seasons competing on the show. The season had an interesting dynamic, but it overall fell flat with viewers. For years, fans have taken to social media to complain about the show being packed with the same old veterans and champions. However, The Challenge Season 39 may prove that MTV is listening to what its viewers have to say.

The Challenge Season 39 Theme

According to Challenge spoiler expert, Vevmo, the theme of The Challenge Season 39 is “Redemption.” Though there were earlier reports that the new season would feature a “New Blood” theme, the actual concept is a little different.

As part of the Redemption theme, the cast will consist of competitors who have been on the show before, but only for a few seasons, without winning. Presumably, the term, Redemption, refers to a second chance given to these competitors who feel they have something to prove. It’s an interesting concept, and it’s not entirely new to the franchise.

There have been other seasons that operated as redemption seasons for returning vets, but this new season features a different kind of vet. Many of the cast members for The Challenge Season 39 had frustrating runs on their initial seasons, which may have put a fire under their butts prompting them to return.

Competition Details

The upcoming season is currently underway, as the cast allegedly departed for filming at the beginning of June. As usual, host TJ Lavin is returning to run the competition, and hopefully throw some surprises and twists at the competitors.

The Challenge Season 39 is filming in Croatia, which won’t be an entirely new backdrop for viewers. Spies, Lies & Allies was also located in Croatia, which provided some truly incredible scenery. The country also has a lot of different types of terrain, along with majestic blue waters along the coast. This allows for a better variety of daily challenges, including several water-based challenges.

The Challenge Season 39 Cast

The upcoming season features mostly cast members from recent seasons, with many of them coming fresh off of Ride or Dies. Notably, Olivia Kaiser decided to return after the serious injuries she sustained during the Ride or Dies final. It’s surprising that she still wanted to come back after everything she went through on Ride or Dies, and it’s a testament to what a tough competitor she is.

Though most of the cast members competing on The Challenge Season 39 have only been on one or fewer seasons, there are also a few vets making an appearance who have competed on several seasons in the past. Tula “Big T” Fazakerley has been on four previous seasons, though she never did great, which is perhaps why she feels the need to come back and prove herself.

Jay Starrett has also been on several seasons before, and actually did pretty well on them. Though he never made it to a final, he proved how tough of a competitor he is in several stunning eliminations, including a win against mega champ Chris CT Tamburello. Perhaps he’s hoping that The Challenge Season 39 will be his chance to finally win. Fans will also notice that there are several cast members who are coming from international versions of The Challenge.

Women:

Berna Canbeldek (Spies, Lies & Allies)

Colleen Schneider (Ride or Dies)

Jessica Brody (The Challenge: Australia)

Melissa Reeves (Vendettas & Final Reckoning)

Michelle Fitzgerald (Spies, Lies & Allies & Ride or Dies)

Moriah Jadea (Ride or Dies)

Nurys Mateo (Ride or Dies)

Olivia Kaiser (Ride or Dies)

Ravyn Collier (Ride or Dies)

Sofia “Jujuy” Jimenez (The Challenge: Argentina & The Challenge: World Championship)

Tula “Big T” Fazakerley (Spies, Lies, & Allies, Double Agents, Total Madness, & WOTWII)

Zara Zoffany (The Challenge: UK & The Challenge: World Championship)

Men:

Asaf Goren (Total Madness)

Callum Izzard (The Challenge: UK)

Chauncey Palmer (Ride or Dies)

Ciarran Stott (The Challenge: Australia)

Corey Lay (Spies, Lies & Allies)

Ed Eason (Spies, Lies & Allies)

Emanuel Neagu (Spies, Lies & Allies)

Horacio Gutierrez (Ride or Dies)

Hughie Maughan (Spies, Lies & Allies)

Kyland Young (The Challenge: USA)

James “Lockie” Lock (The Challenge: UK)

Jay Starret (Total Madness, Double Agents, & Ride or Dies)

The Challenge Season 39 is shaping up to be an interesting and refreshing season that will deliver something many fans have been wanting. Though there will be familiar faces, there are no former champions, which paves the way for some new competitors to become Challenge legends. Perhaps MTV is starting to listen to fans, or maybe the network wants to give its former champs a rest before the monumental Season 40. Either way, The Challenge Season 39 is something to look forward to.

