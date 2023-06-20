Khloe Kardashian Files for Son To Take Tristan Thompson’s Last Name

May we never forget the headache that Khloé Kardashian had to live through with Tristan Thompson. Say what you will about the stars of The Kardashians, but to be enveloped in a situation of infidelity shouldn’t happen to anyone.

Yes, Tristan’s commitment to Khloé wasn’t quite as deep as he perhaps expressed. That said, he still wants to make it work with his former partner. Khloé has no interest in rekindling any flames and more power to her. She ought to stand her ground.

But that’s not to say it was bad times all around. Khloé and Tristan welcomed two babies to the world, the second via surrogate. The act of naming Tatum, their second child, was a bit of a process. It took some time to decide on and reveal his name. Well, now it looks like that decision may be slightly reversed.

Is Tatum Kardashian no more?

According to legal documents obtained by Radar Online, Khloé has filed to change Tatum’s last name from Kardashian to Thompson. If everything goes through the proper channels, Tatum would drop Kardashian from his name entirely, and just be Tatum Thompson.

Khloé’s reasons behind filing for the change are unclear. When reached out for comment, Khloé’s representatives didn’t respond. That leaves us only with the ability to speculate. On paper, it doesn’t make much sense seeing as how Khloé’s said she wants nothing to do with Tristan outside of their co-parenting relationship.

One plausible explanation is that Khloé is trying to shield Tatum from everything that comes with the name Kardashian. Thompson is a much more generic last name. It could be that she wants her son to assimilate more smoothly into the world around him. But ultimately, we just don’t know for sure.

New episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.

