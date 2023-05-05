Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Son’s Name Revealed

Ladies and gentlemen, I am pleased to announce your troubles are over! No more sleepless nights or tossing and turning. Gone are the days of constantly guessing and refreshing entertainment websites!

Among the world’s best-kept secrets, like the recipe for Dr. Pepper or how much cash Kris Jenner keeps stuffed under her mattress, we now have a name for Khloé Kardashian’s latest beloved child. The mystery moniker has been revealed.

Khloé and Tristan Thompson’s son’s name is Tatum Robert. True Thompson’s little brother was born in August 2022. Apparently his name was a bit of a decision. A source shared with The U.S. Sun, “There was talk about whether it should be Tatum Robert or should it be Robert Tatum.”

I’m sure it’s not new information to anyone that Khloé’s dad was Robert Kardashian and so is her brother. So the middle name is a nice nod of respect to both of them. “Some in the family were leaning more towards Robert because it honors her dad and her brother, [Rob Kardashian],” an insider explained.

Khloé lost her father in 2003 from cancer and navigated through dealing with his death on older episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “Khloé wanted a name that was kind of unusual but not too out there and also keeping with the T theme,” the source added.

In September 2022, Khlo confirmed her tiny man’s name was “gonna start with a T.” Tatum was born via surrogate four years after his big sis made her debut in the world. Khloé was trying to wait until the new season of The Kardashians premiered before giving away the classified information.

Khlo has said her son is a “little chunk” and she “wouldn’t have it any other way.” While Tatum and True’s parents are on-again and off-again, right now they seem to be at least cordial. Tristan has publicly expressed his desire to reconcile with Khloé. Unfortunately, he’s also had several public cheating incidents that were both heart-breaking and humiliating for her. Despite Tristan’s inability to remain monogamous, Khloé had no second thoughts asking him to donate towards having a sibling for True.

Season 3 of The Kardashians starts streaming on Hulu from May 25.

