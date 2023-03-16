After Multiple Cheating Incidents, Tristan Thompson Wants to “Make It Work” With Khloé Kardashian

The year is 2023 and for some odd reason, serial cheater Tristan Thompson is still sniffing around Khloé Kardashian. It begs the question, why does Tristan think he has a shot at reconciliation with the person he humiliated on a regular basis?

Keeping Up with the Kardashians gave fans an inside look at the various love lives of the Kardashian/Jenner ladies. While none of them have been particularly successful at romance, Khloé has definitely taken some hard hits over the years. First came Lamar Odom to wreck her dreams, and then came Tristan to finish off any hopes of a fairy tale ending.

Khloé has two children with Tristan and he has other kids from different relationships. Despite his continuous mistreatment of women in general, he wants another go at Khloé’s wallet heart. According to Us Weekly, Tristan and Khloé aren’t “together” but he’s not over their relationship. He might not be over it, but the public is. Not sure how Khloé could successfully navigate the optics of getting back with such an asshole unreliable person.

An insider said, “Tristan is always trying to get Khloé back, he still loves her and wants to make it work between them.” The sheer audacity of it all. Hopefully, Khloé has some sense and protects her peace. She still rides for Tristan and most recently maintained a formidable presence when his mom passed away. As far as a relationship goes, her social media is filled with inspirational posts and passive-aggressive subtexts, so your guess is as good as mine.

The source added, “They’re friends and great coparents, but he [Tristan] wants more.” Wants more what, time to get other women pregnant? Time to flirt with Khloé’s friends? Time to be papped with another woman who is definitely not Khloé? Of course, this is the same woman who sat at the bedside when her estranged husband OD’d in a brothel. She has a heart.

Khloé’s fans are not entertaining any talk of getting back with Tristan. When she took to Instagram in early March to share a birthday post dedicated to him, the crowd went nuts and she had to turn the comments off. At this point, even the most loyal Kardashian Kritters are over Tristan, with good reason.

Another insider revealed, Khloé felt some type of way because any response to a Tristan post is rabid, and “people will come for her.” Yes, people will also warn you before a venomous snake tags your leg.

They continued, “Khloé will never not support Tristan because he’s the father of her two kids. Khloé called him the ‘best father’ because that’s how she feels and she will always stand by that. Despite whatever happened between them, she has decided to focus on the positive because her children are the most important people in her life. She’s able to separate their past and appreciates the way he shows up for his kids.”

It will be extremely disappointing if Khloé gets back with him. Even a zillionaire deserves not to be screwed over multiple times. Hopefully, Khloé keeps it steady and doesn’t enter the waste of time continuum. Again.

