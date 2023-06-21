Love Island USA Return Date Confirmed

Love Island USA Season 4 wrapped up in September of last year with a whopping 38 episodes including the reunion. But for some, that just wasn’t enough content. Once the season was over, the long wait began.

Love Island UK 2023 is well underway, with Season 10 Episode 8 already released. And it only feels like just yesterday that they announced the 2023 cast.

But even then, for some hardcore Love Island fans, it just wasn’t enough. They wanted as much Love Island as they could get, as soon as they could get it. Everyone knew Love Island USA Season 5 was on its way, but when? Well, now we’re no longer in the dark.

Love Island USA is back in business

Step into our office. Strict dress code required. #LoveIslandUSA returns July 18, only on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/9E13KQfNc5 — Peacock (@peacock) June 21, 2023

In a post from Peacock’s official Twitter page, they dropped the trailer for Love Island USA Season 5, as well as the confirmation that the show “returns July 18, only on Peacock.” Along with the date confirmation, the caption read, “Step into our office. Strict dress code required.”

The trailer featured contestants in a corporate office setting but modified to the Love Island theming, with more candles, fewer clothes, and bigger challenges. Nothing screams steamy love competition like an office space after all.

“As you can see,” the voiceover said, “we’re working hard to create the biggest and best season ever!” As for the challenges specifically, they said, “Let’s go big this season. Come on! I mean really big!”

Replies to the Tweet were generally positive. Many expressed how long they felt they had been waiting, with one user writing “FINALLY,” and another saying, “Counting down. Seriously.” Others simply pledged loyalty to the UK version. Maybe this is the season we get an even more diverse set of islanders.

Once again, Love Island USA drops July 18 on Peacock.

