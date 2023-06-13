Love Island 2023 Episode 8 Recap: Mitchel Calls Time on Molly

Love Island 2023 is proving to be more explosive in its first week than many seasons that have come before it! There have been bust-ups, arguments, and lots of territorial behavior. Let’s take a look back at what happened last night in our Episode 8 recap.

Has Ruchee been used by André?

After the recoupling, in which Ruchee chose André, he pulled her for a chat. He tells her that he still wants to get to know Catherine, sensing that Catherine and Zach aren’t going to remain an item following the challenge drama the day before.

Ruchee tells the girls that Dré’s timing is “a bit off,” and feels “used.” She calls him “disgusting,” and adds that “he basically led me on … I don’t know if there’s any coming back from that.”

Catherine, meanwhile, is showing her emotions in a one-on-one with Dré. “Don’t get it twisted, it’s not as if I don’t care with you,” she tells him, after picking Zach at the recoupling. “I didn’t wanna go for something typical … maybe sticking to what I know is what’s best for me.”

Mitchel calls time on his almost-relationship with Molly

Despite starting the episode telling Molly that he thinks what they have is “stronger” than anything she can build with Zach, the day doesn’t go well for the pair.

In a conversation with Zach, that supposedly lasts two hours, Molly tells him he’s “ballsy” for his challenge move. “I couldn’t believe it,” she admits. The pair smile at one another, and Zach tells her he isn’t in her for an “easy game.”

Over on the other side of the villa, Mitchel watches with Jess. He’s “angry” at the “disrespectful chat,” and Jess agrees. “She was secretly loving that kiss … I really wanna say something,” she says. Catherine encourages her to go for it.

When Molly eventually pulls away from Zach, Jess confronts her, calling her “disrespectful” and telling her she was “taking the piss a little bit.” Molly says she didn’t realize the conversation with Zach had been so long, and tries to approach Mitch for a chat. “I don’t wanna talk to ya,” he tells her, muttering “f**king joker” under his breath as she walks away.

Mitch then goes in on Zach, calling him a “snake” and saying he has “no respect for your boys.” Zach replies that Mitch has “lost his marbles,” and Mitch later tells him he has “small dick energy.” As everyone goes to bed, Mitch has some final words for Molly: “We’re completely done … don’t talk to me again.”

One Bombshell, or two?

The next day, Sammy gets a text. Two female Bombshells are headed to the villa tonight, and they’ve chosen three boys each to prepare a single course of their meal. Charlotte is a dental nurse from Bournemouth, while Leah is a social media marketer from Manchester. “If anyone’s coupled up … everyone’s fair game really,” Leah says upon her arrival.

In a hilarious twist, both girls have chosen Mitch, Zach, and Tyrique to prepare their food across the various courses. This leaves Tyrique’s partner Ella in a spin from jump, as the rest of the Islanders are forced to watch the Bombshells’ arrival and meal from the terrace. Molly instantly recognizes Leah as a “friend,” and tries very hard to listen to every word being said, even telling the others to “shut the f**k up.”

After their dates, Charlotte tells Leah she finds Zach “so sexy,” and was “undressing him with my eyes.” Leah, meanwhile, seemed to share a lot of chemistry with both Tyrique and Mitch. “Can we wrap this up now?” Ella asks from the terrace. “That’s enough.”

Bring on the next episode!

