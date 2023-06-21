The Challenge Veteran Nelson Thomas Showcases Extreme Body Transformation After Horrific Accident

The Challenge casts a wide net of appeal with its diverse cast and simple premise. With Season 39 on its way, it’s always fun to remember contestants of the past. Of course, with the show’s vast history, it can’t always be good news.

Nelson Thomas got in a car accident back in March this year and was in and out of the hospital for months that followed. This is a lamentable situation for anybody, but all the more for Nelson considering he’s a fan favorite.

But this is the guy who got his nose broken by a sucker punch in Las Vegas. If that wasn’t going to keep him down, neither was this. Nelson started putting in work to overcome the physical toll his accident took on him. Considering all that happened, it’s incredible how he’s doing. And now, he’s letting his fans see the progress for themselves.

Nelson’s post-crash transformation

Nelson made a post on Instagram, showcasing how much his body has changed from his time in the hospital. Amazingly, Nelly has stayed in shape throughout his recovery. Despite the changes in his body, and the transformation that has taken place, he still looks great.

He captioned the post, “This injury has been traumatic. These are before and after pics after 3 months in the hospital. I don’t even recognize the man in the mirror. My body has changed so much but my mind and my faith are the same. I’m coming back with a vengeance.”

Nelson received total support from his commenters, including other reality TV stars like Cory Wharton. Cory wrote, “only you would stay in shape you know i woulda took this time to let that Dad bod kick ALL THE WAY IN.” Other commenters, including medical professionals, pointed out just how miraculous his transformation was beyond the fact that he was okay in the first place.

The Challenge Season 39 is expected to broadcast in late 2023, or early 2024.

