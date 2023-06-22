Bethenny Frankel Snaps at Followers Who Accused Her of Flaunting Huge Engagement Ring

Bethenny Frankel is a polarizing public figure. And her departure from the Real Housewives didn’t change that in any way. Now her platform of choice to stir up controversy is Instagram, rather than the Real Housewives of New York.

Bethenny speaks frankly on many issues, and often reacts to other celebrity news. She also uses her social media to rate drug store cosmetics. More often than not, Bethenny divides the internet with posts. Now, a video addressing the size of her engagement ring from Paul Bernon has caused uproar.

Bethenny called out for another “out of touch” social media video

Bethenny’s 10-carat emerald-cut ring’s appearance on an Instagram video got her labeled “braggy.”

She uploaded a video comparing one-carat and two-carat diamonds with her own stunner. The rings were shown in ascending order of value accompanied by the lyrics to “One Margarita.”

“One margarita I’mma open my legs/ Two margaritas I’mma give him some head,” were heard before Bethenny’s bauble was presented with silence.

“Kind of scared about what this might mean for me…” Bethenny wrote, suggesting the amount of sexual favors she would “owe” for such a gem.

Fans reacted to the “out of touch” stunt. One comment addressed the Skinnygirl CEO, “Why would you post this? Bragging much? How do you think you make others feel who have just one carat or less?”

“I know you’re rich as sh*t…but why flaunt in front of the world your sh*t!” a second hater posted.

A third comment gained traction for its clever statement of, “Money Talks … Wealth Whispers. Eeek.“

“I have a huge diamond too but Im never showy about it or try to show off what I own,” another wrote.

Bethenny was wholly unfazed by the backlash. In response to the negative comments she wrote, “Seems like it makes you feel jealous. Talk to a professional.”

Bethenny and Paul have been engaged since March 2021.

