Where Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Stand on Having Kids Together

While Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan haven’t even been together for a year yet, things seem to be moving along quite smoothly. Maybe it’s puppy love or the honeymoon stage (the two have a podcast called Separation Anxiety after all), but it seems like we’re getting constant relationship updates from the couple.

The college basketball player and the Real Housewives of Miami star are getting pretty serious. We know that Larsa’s spent time with Marcus’ family, and the Jordan family is warming up to Marcus on RHOM.

With things becoming so serious, we knew there would be next steps on the horizon. When two people spend a certain amount of time together, questions about the future will always come up. For Larsa and Marcus (or Larcus, if you will), it seems the question has turned to the possibility of children.

Would Larsa have another kid with Marcus?

The pair took to their podcast to address the question together. Marcus said there have been “conversations around” the topic, but it only “gets brought up” when meeting new people or introducing each other to their friends. “I feel like we’ve never had a one-on-one, private conversation about having children,” Marcus added.

Larsa said, “It’s one of those things where I think time will tell.” She said it was more of a question for Marcus, “Because I’m really fulfilled with my four children.” While Larsa does “love being a mom” already, she also said, “I feel like I would be open to having one more child.”

Marcus also suggested that his business was like a child to him, in the sense that he spent so much time on it. “Now obviously, that’s not the same as having an actual baby,” he clarified. He also stated that having a child was once far off his mind, but recently, “there’s definitely thoughts.”

Real Housewives of Miami is expected to return later this year, or in early 2024.

